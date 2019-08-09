Moors and Christians in Sant Elm

Battle of Moors and Christians on the beach of Sant Elm.

04-08-2017

Friday, 9 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 19.00: Nordic walking - cultural route. From Plaça Rector Sebastià Jaume. 22.30: Pa amb oli celebration for anniversary of Grup d'Esplai El Cercle. Six euros in advance. Plaça Vila.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Costa.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 19.00: Judo. Plaça Pins. 20.00: Procession by the band of cornets and drummers; opening address. 21.30: Total Dance group. Plaça Pins.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Festival of "bigheads" - dance of bigheads, pipers, traditional games and music. Plaça Major. 21.30: Pa amb oli supper (tickets, eight euros, to be bought by Wednesday), followed by dance night. Plaça S'Estació.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.30: The soapy pole. Old pier. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations had to have been made by Friday last week); music from Geminis Pop Band. Plaça Cervantes. 23.00: Nit de l'Auba - the legendary sunrise party. DJs Miguel Bastida, Manu Sánchez, Adrian Scarlett, David Mathieu. Ten euros (up to 01.00); Santa Margalida residents free (up to 01.30 and with ID). Sports centre.

El Toro. 17.00: Children's entertainment and races. Plaça Europa.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 17.00: "Garrova Estrucada" party - parade, DJ. Plaça Espanya / Plaça Rufino Carpena. 23.00: Night party - Miaulos, Toninaina, IPops, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 18.00: Traditional games for the family. 20.00: Street dance. 01.00: DJ.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. From 19.00: Evening party - Cirko, Madona and DJs.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Firing of rockets, raising of banners, demons, bigheads, band of music, procession. Town hall / Plaça Església. 20.30: Opening address. Auditorium. 22.00: Concert - Ismael Serrano. Monti-Sion. 20 euros for Porreres residents; 30 euros otherwise. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Església. 22.30: Music from Miquel Aguiló, Tomeu de Sa Roqueta, Two-M. Plaça Vila.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 12.30: Sandcastle contest. 18.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad. 21.30: Tortilla contest. 22.00: Professional cocktails. 22.30: Concert - The Cassettes, followed by DJ.

Sant Elm. 20.30: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. On the beach. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, Val Nou, DJ. Sports centre.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. From 19.30: Es Vernissage - night of music, art and culture in the streets. Opening at Plaça Església.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: "Jewel" races. Football ground. 20.30: Compline. 21.30: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya. In the park. 23.30: Selva Pop Rock - Baix'n'Nicotina, Islanders, Maria 'n' Ganxa, DJ. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Water games at the municipal pool. 18.30: Children's party. Plaça Son Morey. 21.30: Folk night - Es Capoll Llarg pipers, Qanarussa, Música Nostra. Can Bril.

MUSIC

Formentor. 20.30: Ruben Mendoza (violin), Vladim Gladkov (piano); Beethoven and others. Formentor Hotel. From 35 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Natalia Korshunova (piano); Chopin, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Rise On Fire, Prayers Of Nobody and other bands. Sa Feixina Park. Free.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Tony Hadley. 27-77 euros. www.portadriano.com

Sa Pobla. 21.00: Greg Burk (piano) jam session. Plaça Major. Free.

Sant Jordi (Palma). From 17.00: Adala Dub Soundsystem and various bands; food trucks, market. Free.

Sineu. 20.30: Xanguito Quartet. Sant Francesc Cloister. Free.

Saturday, 10 August

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: The Incredibles 2. Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 10.30: Water games. Municipal pool. 19.00: Procession - dance of demons, Alaro donkey, Na Marranxa dragon. Avda. Constitució to Plaça Vila. 23.00: Night party - IPops, Ses Bubotes and DJs. Plaça Vila.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 22.30: Revival disco party - dress in white. Plaça Costa.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 23.00: Hawaiian Party with DJs. Plaça Pins.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Children's water party. Plaça S'Estació. 21.30: Havaneres songs. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 23.00: The Billy Young Band (AC/DC tribute) and party. Plaça Sa Creu.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Can Picafort swim. 12.00: Regattas. 19.30: Procession with giants, bigheads, Can Picafort Band of Cornets and Drummers, pipers. Along the promenade to Plaça Cervantes. 22.00: Folk dance - Santa Margalida school of ball de bot, Galivança. Plaça Cervantes. 22.00: Havaneres songs with Sotavent. At the yacht club. 23.00: Night party - Val Nou, Inna MB, Kacctus. Sports centre.

El Toro. 19.00: Children's procession. From the cultural centre. 20.30: Opening address, Majorcan trempó salad. From 21.30: Music in Plaça Europa - Jaume Sureda, Blau de Blaus, Canción del Verano.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 12.00: Children's foam party. Passeig Jaume III. 17.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Bigheads, giants and demons procession. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Concert - Off Sta. Candida. Passeig Jaume III. 23.00: Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Tinbrass Band. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 18.00: Water games and entertainment for children. 20.30: Flamenco dance. 22.00: Concert - Isla Graná (flamenco).

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Mass. From 21.00: Bateria Fogasa (carabassamba), Ayan Band, Xanguito, Phoenix Quintet.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 19.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Vila. 20.30: Sa Torrada (barbecue) with live music acts from 21.00; ends at 06.00 with ensaimadas and hot chocolate. Parc de n'Hereveta.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 22.00: Paella and desserts contest; DJ.

Sant Elm. 20.00: Solemn mass. 21.00: Zumba. 23.00: White party - Orquestra Aquarius, Tardes en el Café, DJ. Football ground.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 10.30: Children's games and races; 12.00: Foam party and disco. C. Major / Plaça Església. 19.00: Solemn mass. 19.45: Human towers. Plaça Església. 20.00: Fira Nocturna - Tapas, music, ball de bot. At the station. 24.00: Night party - Anegats, OR, Val 9, DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 09.30: Procession by the pipers. 11.00: Solemn mass, dance of offer by Aires de Muntanya. 12.30: Refreshments provided by the town hall. Plaça Major. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Major. 22.00: Dance by Aires de Muntanya. In the park. 24.00: Party with Lluna Plena Quartet and DJs. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Holi colours festival (for youngsters). Escola Nova. 21.00: Concert - Coral Sor Francinaina choir. At the church.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Supper (reservations by Wednesday); 21.30: Playback contest, followed by Revival music from DJs and bands. Plaça Fossar.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Grup Xalandrí - Havaneres songs. Es Clot beach, Barcares.

Palma. From 17.00: Love the 90s- Robin S, Alexia and others. From 33 euros. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.sonfusteret.com

Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Brahms, Tchaikovsky. Sant Francesc Cloister. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Pere Bujosa Trio (jazz). Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. From ten euros.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - Camerata de la Royal Concertgebouw; Boccherini, Schubert. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-30 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. 21.00: Traveling School Playjazz. Plaça Major. Free.

Santa Ponsa. 20.00: Monkey Swingers. Malgrats Mirador. Free.

Valldemossa. 21.00: Genia Tobin and Tomeu Estaràs of the legendary Els Valldemossa plus supporting musicians. Costa Nord. 15 euros.

