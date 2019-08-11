Majorca
Fiestas and events on Monday/Tuesday
Monday, 12 August
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.00: Josep Sastre Jazz Quartet and drinks. L'Escorxador. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance and music from Ballugall. Plaça Vila.
Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Water games. Plaça Major. 18.00: Ringing of bells. 18.15: Pipers procession. 19.00: Opening address and performance by Maria de Lluc Coll (piano), Maria Servera (double bass) and Laura Fernández (soprano). At the old church.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 18.00: Children's entertainment and workshops; 22.00: Hip hop dance. Plaça Pins.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Sandcastle contest (ages three to sixteen). By the lifeguards hut in front of La Santa Bar. 22.00: Theatre. C. Marina, Son Bauló.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Procession of demons, bigheads and pipers from the town hall to C. Sant Roc. 21.45: Cinema. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Rock bands - Monsters of Palma, Opposite People, Fil de Blues. At Moli d'en Negre.
Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 10.30: Water games. Municipal pool. 18.00: Games for everyone; 22.30: Talent night and karaoke. Plaça Ajuntament.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 10.00: Water party. At the football ground. 19.30: Children's dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.00: Night race and then foam party with DJ.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Line dance. Can Bril.
Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 12.00: Ringing of bells and raising of banners. 21.30: Opening address, Ses Salines Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.
S'Illot. 21.00: Opening address and concert by the Manacor Band of Music. Ronda Mati
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From 10.00: The Mucada - Alternative fiesta based on the mythical Much de Reig. Grand parade; music and attractions throughout the day. 10.30: Ascent to the Puig de Reig; 10.45: Mystical evocation of the Much (bull beast); 12.00: Entry into Sineu, fiesta address and the "Sant Mukin" runs; 17.00: Ancestral encounter with the Much de Reig; 21.00: Firing of flares.
MUSIC
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Jaume Riera and Miquel Àngel Rigo. Plaça Major. Free.
Tuesday, 13 August
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 22.00: Cultural night with dance and words. Finca Sa Vinya.
Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Children's festival; 24.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00: Artisan market. Plaça Costa. 21.30: Concert - Adagio Band of Music. Plaça Eivissa.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 18.00: Water party; 20.00: Foam party. Plaça Pins.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Aquagym. Son Bauló beach. 19.30: "Jewel" races (ages two to sixteen); 22.00: Fashion parade. Plaça Cervantes.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 20.30: Fashion show. Plaça Major.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 17.00: Children's water party; 18.00: Zumba; 20.30: Charity pa amb oli and jazz bands (seven euros); 22.00: Bingo. Escola Nova courtyard.
Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 19.30: Tortilla/pastries contest; 21.30: Trempó Majorcan salad. Sports centre.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 16.00: Sa Granotada - alternative fiesta based on mythical king and queen frogs; party with DJs at the football ground car park from 18.00. 22.30: La Movida Band and DJs - '80s party. Plaça Ajuntament.
S'Illot. 17.00: Children's games. Cami de la Mar. 21.15: Lanterns procession. From the Riuet bridge.
MUSIC
Andratx. 22.00: Aprojove Classic. Son Mas. Five euros.
Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors. Auditorium, C. Pins. 12-22 euros.
Sa Pobla. 22.30: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Glissando Big Band (eighteen-piece Majorcan band). Plaça Major. Free.
