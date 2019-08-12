Majorca is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands and one of the most beautiful. It is packed with history and a brand of Spanish culture you won’t find anywhere else. 12-08-2019

Shares:

Majorca is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands and one of the most beautiful. It is packed with history and a brand of Spanish culture you won’t find anywhere else. With beaches, rolling countryside, awe-inspiring mountain ranges and the glorious Mediterranean Sea, it is a place you must savour at least once in your life.

So once you arrive and you’re settled, let’s look at the places to see on your Majorca holiday. For structured adventure, there are some great Majorca holiday tours that take you to the best places the island has to offer.

Palma de Majorca

Majorca’s capital features splendid historical architecture, narrow streets, amazing places to eat and dine, together with cultural treasures. Here’s a snapshot:

Cathedral de Majorca

Overlooking the Old Harbour the Cathedral de Majorca features a blend of gothic sandstone design and towers 44m into the air. The Cathedral and related grounds cover 6000 square meters. Construction began in the 13th century, but it wasn’t complete until the 17th century. Step inside, and the work of genius architect Antoni Gaudi can be found who remodelled much of it in the 20th century. The Capilla de la Trinidad houses the sarcophagi of Kings Jaime II and III.

Palma Old Town

Like most cities, the most interesting parts are the old and historic. Palma is no exception offering picturesque architecture against medieval streets. As you stroll, you will notice influences of the past, including Roman, Arabic, and Christians.

The ’golden mile’ offers excellent shopping where the biggest brands on the planet can be found. If you’re hungry, don’t worry, there are excellent places to eat here too. Many of Majorca’s 4m visitors often visit ‘La Seu’ Cathedral, the Royal Palace of Almudaina and Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum while in the Old Town.

Nightlife

When you need a change of scene, and the sun has gone down, why not stay up a while sampling some great nightlife spots. As well as the capital, you may want to consider.

Magalluf – Magalluf is packed with beaches and has over 50 bars and clubs. Some are rowdy, and some are selective, but all offer something to someone. If you’re staying in the south of the island and want a good night out, Magalluf is the place to come.

– Magalluf is packed with beaches and has over 50 bars and clubs. Some are rowdy, and some are selective, but all offer something to someone. If you’re staying in the south of the island and want a good night out, Magalluf is the place to come. Palmanova – A short walk away from Magalluf you’ll find Palmanova. A slightly quieter version of Magalluf, this resort is more for a family night out or intimate conversations in a beach bar. It features the Stadium Show Bar which is well known for live music.

– A short walk away from Magalluf you’ll find Palmanova. A slightly quieter version of Magalluf, this resort is more for a family night out or intimate conversations in a beach bar. It features the Stadium Show Bar which is well known for live music. El Arenal– Head east of Palma and you will find yourself on a beautiful blue flag beach. This is El Arenal, a well known lively resort. While most British tourists frequent Magalluf, El Arenal is visited by primarily German ones. Of course, the one you like best will be your own personal choice.

Majorca has some fantastic things to see and do, and you should try them all before you leave. Every year the island sees around 10m visitors from overseas. You should leverage tours to take you to the best parts of the island to have the best Majorca holiday possible.