Wednesday, 14 August
CINEMA
Palma. 21.30: Woodstock - Three Days of Peace and Music; English with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.00: Concert - Orféo d'Alaro choir. At the church. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Yesterday, La Canción del Verano, DJ. Plaça Vila.
Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Water games. Municipal pool. 21.30: Open-air dinner; 23.30: Music from Los Xilvars; 01.00: Beach party. Plaça Major.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00: Artisan market. Plaça Costa. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Galatzó, Ves-Hi Tú, DJ. Plaça Costa.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 21.00: Concert - Barbara Femenias (soprano), Maria Antonia Gomis (piano). Tickets from tourist information offices. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50.
Cala Sant Vicenç. 18.00: Children's workshop. Cala Molins. 18.00: Nit de l'Art - paintings, music, photography, etc. plus food trucks. By the old church.
Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 16.30: Xifon Fest. Gathering by the town hall. Street procession and at 18.00, Sa Xifonada with soapy pole and tug o' war. Football ground. 22.00: Concert - Los Javaloyas and DJ. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 23.30: Moonlight party with DJs. Plaça de Sa Creu.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.00: Flower Kids - flower power disco for children; 22.00: Canpicafornia - Flower Power Party with DJs. Plaça Cervantes.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 11.00: Ringing of bells and raising of banners. 21.00: Opening address. At the church. 22.00: Supper (registrations by Monday); 23.00: Playback. Plaça Major.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 17.00: Children's Zumba. Plaça Vila. 19.30: Concert - Kambrass Quintet. Auditorium. Free. 20.30: Swing with Wacky Tobacco. Avda. Bisbe Campins. 23.30: Night party - Anegats, Onion Rabbits and others. Parc de n'Hereveta.
Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 18.00: Chess / children's workshop. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.00: Night party - Trio Lluna Plena, Disccovers, Madona and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Children's races; 19.30: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Església. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, Los Grillos, Islanders and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.30: Concert - Algaida Band of Music, Unió Musical de Petra; 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Vila. 23.00: FIREWORKS. Sports centre. 23.30: Night party - 4L, Enrockats and others. Plaça Nova.
S'Illot. 18.30: Judo. Plaça Mollet. 21.00: Prawns; Havaneres songs from Arpellots. Avda. Pins.
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Pipers procession. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Camp d'en Pineta. 00.20: Night party - Orquestra Cabana, Without String, Ses Bubotes, DJ. Plaça Fossar.
MUSIC
Palma. 22.00: Ara Malikian - Royal Garage World Tour. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 48 euros. www.sonfusteret.com. THIS CONCERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
Pollensa. 22.00: Josep Colom (piano) - Tribute to Miquel Capllonch (Pollensa composer and pianist); Capllonch, Bach, Chopin. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-25 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com
Port Adriano. 22.00: Nena. From 27.50 euros. www.portadriano.com
Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Omar Lanuti and Gori Matas. Plaça Major. Free.
Soller. 21.00: Nou Romancer (Majorcan folk). Escolapies Chapel courtyard. C. Batac. 12 euros.
Valldemossa. 21.00: Mary Lambourne - Majorcan singer. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.
Thursday, 15 August
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 19.00: Floats parade. 23.00: DJs party. Plaça Vila.
Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Pipers procession. 19.00: Mass. 20.00: Tribute to senior citizens; 22.00: Traditional games and children's treasure hunt. Plaça Major.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00: Artisan market. Plaça Costa. 18.00: Mass, parish choir, ball de bot. Followed by procession with the image, 19.00: Flotilla. 22.00: Tribute acts (continue after the fireworks). Plaça Costa. 23.55: FIREWORKS. C. Na Puig.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 21.00: Charity supper plus ballet dance. At the pier. Seven euros.
Cala Sant Vicenç. 17.00: Children's water party - foam, music, entertainment. Cala Molins.
Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Infant "beastie", batucada and dance of the bears. Plaça Major. 10.45: Procession - infant beastie, bigheads and pipers. 11.00: "Jewel" races. C. Sa Creu. 19.00: Ice-cream market. C. de Plaça. 19.45: Procession. 20.00: Solemn mass and then dance of the giants and Cossiers. In front of the town hall. 22.30: Procession without fire from the town hall to Plaça Tres Molins. 23.00: CORREFOC. Plaça Tres Molins. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Ses Forques.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: The DUCK SWIM. Dive in from in front of the Mar y Paz Hotel. 20.00: Mass, Santa Margalida Choir, Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, pipers. 24.00: FIREWORKS / PYROMUSICAL. By Plaça Cervantes.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.30: Departure of demon and Cossiers. Plaça Major. 23.30: Rock/blues - Big Yuyu, Indigests. Hort des Pont.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Family entertainment with Astronautes Estrellats. C. Hospitalet. 19.30: Concert - Filharmònica Porrerenca. Auditorium. 22.00: Summer carnival - After Suns, Tardes en el Café and DJ. Plaça Vila.
Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 17.30: Classic cars and bikes. C. Sa Travessia. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Ajuntament.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 11.00: Procession by the pipers. 11.30: Solemn mass, followed by "jewel" races at 13.00. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Magic and comedy; 24.00: Fire crackers. Plaça Vila.
Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Tardeo evening party - bar crawl from Escoles Velles, music from Islanders and Toninaina (Plaça Sant Bartomeu from 19.30).
S'Illot. 18.00: Mass. 18.30: Procession with the image of the Mare de Déu de l'Assumpta. 19.30: Flotilla. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Llop
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Procession by pipers. 12.00: Traditional races. Camp d'en Pineta. 20.00: Solemn mass, choir. 23.30: Night party - Los Folux, IPops, DJ. Plaça Fossar.
Valldemossa (Sa Marina). 09.00: Mass for the Mare de Déu d'Agost. Sa Marina Chapel. 17.00: Children's races and games. 20.45: Sardine barbecue and Havaneres songs. At the beach.
MUSIC
Alcudia. 21.30: Concert for Mare de Déu d'Agost - Alcudia Band of Music. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (near the bullring). Free.
Bunyola. 21.00: Delta Flo Trio. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.
Marratxi. 21.00: Los Peligrosos Gentlemen. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.
Pollensa. 20.30: The Artisan of Planets - four strings and narrator. Family concert. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free with invitation. www.festivalpollenca.com
Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Sheela Gathright (soul, jazz).
Puerto Alcudia. 21.30: Ruben Pozo (pop-rock). Alcudiamar. Free.
Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, Paco Colombàs.
