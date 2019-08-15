Fireworks at Can Picafort. 15-08-2019 M.A. CAÑELLAS

Shares:

Thursday, 15 August

MUSIC

Alcudia. At 21.30: Concert for Mare de Déu d’Agost - Alcudia Band of Music. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (near the bullring). Free.

Bunyola. At 21.00: Delta Flo Trio. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Marratxi. At 21.00: Los Peligrosos Gentlemen. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Pollensa. At 20.30: The Artisan of Planets - four strings and narrator. Family concert. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free with invitation. www.festivalpollenca.com

Port Canonge. At 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Sheela Gathright (soul, jazz).

Puerto Alcudia. At 21.30: Ruben Pozo (pop-rock). Alcudiamar. Free.

Puerto Portals. From 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, Paco Colombàs.

FIESTAS

Sant Roc in Alaro. At 19.00: Floats parade. 23.00: DJs party. Plaça Vila.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 18.00: Pipers procession. 19.00: Mass. 20.00: Tribute to senior citizens; 22.00: Traditional games and children’s treasure hunt. Plaça Major.

Santa Maria del Mar in Cala d’Or. At 18.00: Artisan market. Plaça Costa. 18.00: Mass, parish choir, ball de bot. Followed by procession with the image, 19.00: Flotilla. 22.00: Tribute acts (continue after the fireworks). Plaça Costa. 23.55: FIREWORKS. C. Na Puig.

Sant Roc in Cala Ratjada. At 21.00: Charity supper plus ballet dance. At the pier. Seven euros.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 17.00: Children’s water party - foam, music, entertainment. Cala Molins.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Campos. At 10.30: Infant “beastie”, batucada and dance of the bears. Plaça Major. 10.45: Procession - infant beastie, bigheads and pipers. 11.00: “Jewel” races. C. Sa Creu. 19.00: Ice-cream market. C. de Plaça. 19.45: Procession. 20.00: Solemn mass and then dance of the giants and Cossiers. In front of the town hall. 22.30: Procession without fire from the town hall to Plaça Tres Molins. 23.00: CORREFOC. Plaça Tres Molins. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Ses Forques.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Can Picafort. At 12.00: The DUCK SWIM. Dive in from in front of the Mar y Paz Hotel. 20.00: Mass, Santa Margalida Choir, Santa Margalida School of Ball de Bot, pipers. 24.00: FIREWORKS / PYROMUSICAL. By Plaça Cervantes.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 18.30: Departure of demon and Cossiers. Plaça Major. 23.30: Rock/blues - Big Yuyu, Indigests. Hort des Pont.

Sant Roc in Porreres. At 18.30: Family entertainment with Astronautes Estrellats. C. Hospitalet. 19.30: Concert - Filharmònica Porrerenca. Auditorium. 22.00: Summer carnival - After Suns, Tardes en el Café and DJ. Plaça Vila.

Mare de Déu d’Agost/Sant Roc in Puigpunyent. At 17.30: Classic cars and bikes. C. Sa Travessia. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Coma. At 12.00 classical vehicles exhibiiton. At 19.30 parade and bagpipers from the town hall. At 21.00 charity raffle. At 21.30 barbecue at the fairgrounds. Tickets on sale at the fairgrounds.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Sencelles. At 11.00: Procession by the pipers. 11.30: Solemn mass, followed by “jewel” races at 13.00. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Magic and comedy; 24.00: Fire crackers. Plaça Vila.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 18.00: Tardeo evening party - bar crawl from Escoles Velles, music from Islanders and Toninaina (Plaça Sant Bartomeu from 19.30).

S’Illot. At 18.00: Mass. 18.30: Procession with the image of the Mare de Déu de l’Assumpta. 19.30: Flotilla. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Llop

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Sineu. At 10.30: Procession by pipers. 12.00: Traditional races. Camp d’en Pineta. 20.00: Solemn mass, choir. 23.30: Night party - Los Folux, IPops, DJ. Plaça Fossar.

Valldemossa (Sa Marina). At 09.00: Mass for the Mare de Déu d’Agost. Sa Marina Chapel. 17.00: Children’s races and games. 20.45: Sardine barbecue and Havaneres songs. At the beach.

Check listing of cruise ships in port, daily markets and films in English.

Friday, 16 august

MUSIC

Deya. At 22.00 with Isis Apache Montero at the Amphitheatre in Deya.

PERFORMANCE

Soller. At 20.30: Utopia - clown and circus. Escolapies Chapel courtyard. C. Batac. Eight euros.

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. At 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising” which takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. For more information www.sonamar.com.

FIESTAS

Sant Roc in Alaro. At 10.00: Cossiers dance. In front of the town hall and then in the streets ending at Avda. Constitució. 13.00: “Jewel” races. Avda. Constitució. 19.30: Mass. 22.00: Theatre. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro, Na Marranxa. C. Enmig to Plaça Vila.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 17.00: “Jewel” races; 18.00: Motorcycle races; 23.30: Night party - Baix’n’Nicotina, Cirko, Enrockats, DJ. Plaça Major.

Sant Roc in Cala Ratjada. At 20.00: Mass. 22.00: PYROMUSICAL, followed by swing with Monkey Doo.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 20.00: Procession - giants, bigheads, pipers. From Cala Barques along C. Temporal to the old church. 21.00: Trempó and Jazz. Springtime Jam; Majorcan trempó salad, bread, wine, water, melon, pastry and ice-cream. Ten euros in advance from Bar Mallorca and the pharmacy. At the old church.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 21.00: Flower power and food trucks. Plaça Major.

Sant Roc in Porreres. At 11.00: Firing of rockets. 11.15: Gathering of giants, demons, bigheads and pipers by the town hall. 11.30: Mass, Coral de Porreres choir, dance by Aires de Monti-Sion. 12.30: Release of doves. 12.45: Dance of giants and refreshments by the town hall. 16.00: Sant Roc Cycling Trophy. From Plaça Vila. 19.30: Concert - Vers Endins. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Concert - Coral de Porreres at the church. 22.00: Concert - Latin Brass. Plaça Vila. 22.15: Departure of demons and batucada. Lloc Sagrat. 22.45: Children’s correfoc. From Lloc Sagrat. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Capocorb. From C. Nunya Sanç. 24.00. FIREWORKS. Parc de n’Hereveta. 00.15: Concert - Toninaina; 02.15: DJ. Plaça Vila. 03.45: Filharmònica Porrerenca, 04.00: Fire crackers from Plaça Església. 04.15: Start of Sant Roquet.

Mare de Déu d’Agost/Sant Roc in Puigpunyent. At 14.00: Lunch - mixed and vegetable noodles, melon. Tickets from the town hall by Tuesday. Five euros. Plaça Ajuntament. 17.30: Espartanada - obstacle races. 22.00: Concert - Dr. Strings. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Coma. At 19.00 popular race from Sa Font des Bosc. At 22.00 Latin Night at the fairgrounds. At 23.00 bachata contest. At 01.00music with The Wateques.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 21.30: Ses Salines Warriors. Plaça Major.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Sineu. At 17.00: Water and foam party. Sports centre. 22.00: Ball de bot. Plaça Fossar.