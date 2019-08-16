Fiestas in Porreres for San Roc. 16-08-2019 Archives

Shares:

Friday, 16 August

MUSIC

Deya. At 22.00 with Isis Apache Montero at the Amphitheatre in Deya.

PERFORMANCE

Soller. At 20.30: Utopia - clown and circus. Escolapies Chapel courtyard. C. Batac. Eight euros.

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. At 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising” which takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. For more information www.sonamar.com.

FIESTAS

Sant Roc in Alaro. At 10.00: Cossiers dance. In front of the town hall and then in the streets ending at Avda. Constitució. 13.00: “Jewel” races. Avda. Constitució. 19.30: Mass. 22.00: Theatre. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro, Na Marranxa. C. Enmig to Plaça Vila.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 17.00: “Jewel” races; 18.00: Motorcycle races; 23.30: Night party - Baix’n’Nicotina, Cirko, Enrockats, DJ. Plaça Major.

Sant Roc in Cala Ratjada. At 20.00: Mass. 22.00: PYROMUSICAL, followed by swing with Monkey Doo.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 20.00: Procession - giants, bigheads, pipers. From Cala Barques along C. Temporal to the old church. 21.00: Trempó and Jazz. Springtime Jam; Majorcan trempó salad, bread, wine, water, melon, pastry and ice-cream. Ten euros in advance from Bar Mallorca and the pharmacy. At the old church.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 21.00: Flower power and food trucks. Plaça Major.

Sant Roc in Porreres. At 11.00: Firing of rockets. 11.15: Gathering of giants, demons, bigheads and pipers by the town hall. 11.30: Mass, Coral de Porreres choir, dance by Aires de Monti-Sion. 12.30: Release of doves. 12.45: Dance of giants and refreshments by the town hall. 16.00: Sant Roc Cycling Trophy. From Plaça Vila. 19.30: Concert - Vers Endins. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Concert - Coral de Porreres at the church. 22.00: Concert - Latin Brass. Plaça Vila. 22.15: Departure of demons and batucada. Lloc Sagrat. 22.45: Children’s correfoc. From Lloc Sagrat. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Capocorb. From C. Nunya Sanç. 24.00. FIREWORKS. Parc de n’Hereveta. 00.15: Concert - Toninaina; 02.15: DJ. Plaça Vila. 03.45: Filharmònica Porrerenca, 04.00: Fire crackers from Plaça Església. 04.15: Start of Sant Roquet.

Mare de Déu d’Agost/Sant Roc in Puigpunyent. At 14.00: Lunch - mixed and vegetable noodles, melon. Tickets from the town hall by Tuesday. Five euros. Plaça Ajuntament. 17.30: Espartanada - obstacle races. 22.00: Concert - Dr. Strings. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Coma. At 19.00 popular race from Sa Font des Bosc. At 22.00 Latin Night at the fairgrounds. At 23.00 bachata contest. At 01.00music with The Wateques.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 21.30: Ses Salines Warriors. Plaça Major.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Sineu. At 17.00: Water and foam party. Sports centre. 22.00: Ball de bot. Plaça Fossar.

Check listing of cruise ships in port, daily markets and films in English.

Saturday, 17 August

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: The Boss Baby; Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

MUSIC

Canyamel. At 21.00: Pastora Soler - Spanish pop/flamenco. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km 5. 45 euros.

Pollensa. At 22.00: Sergey Khachatryan (violin), Lusine Khachatryan (piano); Franck, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sant Joan. From 18.00: Mobo Fest - Julia Colom, Dinamo, Joan Miquel Oliver and others. Santuari de Consolació. Free.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 15.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Palma. First football match of the season at home at 20.00 between Real Mallorca and SD Eibar at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

FIESTAS

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 23.30: Party with Duo Lluna Plena, Orquestra Big Marítim, Disccovers, DJ.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 20.00: Procession - Soldà Band of Cornets and Drums. From Cala Molins. 21.00: Mythical Rock Fest with Montenegro, Roulotte, Old Noise. Cala Molins.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Can Picafort. At 09.30: Beach volleyball. Son Bauló. 22.30: Concert by My Way Duet. C. Marina, Son Bauló.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 12.00: Vermouth, DJ. Plaça Sitjar. 20.00: Procession, fire crackers and opening address (Plaça Orient). 24.00: White party - revival disco with DJ Juan Campos and other. Plaça Sitjar.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 18.00: Children’s treasure hunt challenge. Plaça Major. 23.59: Montufesta - Ojos de Serpiente and DJs. Es Dau.

Mare de Déu d’Agost/Sant Roc in Puigpunyent. At 17.00: Art; 18.00: Evening market. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Coma-Son Curt (Andratx). At 17.00 motorcycle exhibition. At 19.00 roller blade and scooter exhibition. At 19.00 and 19.30 darks and poker matches. At 21.00 zumba and latin dance exhibition and at 22.30 music by Orquesta Cabana, Emboirats and Dj all taking place at the fairgrounds.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 21.00: Cancer charity buffet supper. 17 euros; tickets by 14 August from the town hall and elsewhere. Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Evening artisan fair; 19.00: Lindy hop; 21.30: Ball de bot. Plaça Llop.

Valldemossa (Sa Marina). At 20.00: Fish and rice contest; DJs.