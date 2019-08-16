Today's weather
Clear skies again today with highs of 34º and lows of 19º.
Aemet have issued an extreme risk of forest fire alert today for parts of Majorca.
Temperatures are slightly higher today with coastal breezes.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Binissalem................................ 31.8 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 31.8 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor..................................31.4 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Cami................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany........... 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.5 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, airport.................................................. 27 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 21 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 32 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 31 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 31 (km/h)
Puerto Pollensa................................................ 31 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.