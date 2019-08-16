Aemet alert for forest fires today. 16-08-2019

Clear skies again today with highs of 34º and lows of 19º.

Aemet have issued an extreme risk of forest fire alert today for parts of Majorca.

Temperatures are slightly higher today with coastal breezes.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Binissalem................................ 31.8 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 31.8 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor..................................31.4 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Cami................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany........... 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.5 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport.................................................. 27 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 21 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 32 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 31 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 31 (km/h)

Puerto Pollensa................................................ 31 (km/h)