Holi party in Caimairi tomorrow. 17-08-2019 J. AGUIRRE

Shares:

Saturday, 17 August

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: The Boss Baby; Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

MUSIC

Canyamel. At 21.00: Pastora Soler - Spanish pop/flamenco. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km 5. 45 euros.

Pollensa. At 22.00: Sergey Khachatryan (violin), Lusine Khachatryan (piano); Franck, Mozart, Prokofiev. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sant Joan. From 18.00: Mobo Fest - Julia Colom, Dinamo, Joan Miquel Oliver and others. Santuari de Consolació. Free.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 21.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Palma. First football match of the season at home at 20.00 between Real Mallorca and SD Eibar at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

FIESTAS

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 23.30: Party with Duo Lluna Plena, Orquestra Big Marítim, Disccovers, DJ.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 20.00: Procession - Soldà Band of Cornets and Drums. From Cala Molins. 21.00: Mythical Rock Fest with Montenegro, Roulotte, Old Noise. Cala Molins.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Can Picafort. At 09.30: Beach volleyball. Son Bauló. 22.30: Concert by My Way Duet. C. Marina, Son Bauló.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 12.00: Vermouth, DJ. Plaça Sitjar. 20.00: Procession, fire crackers and opening address (Plaça Orient). 24.00: White party - revival disco with DJ Juan Campos and other. Plaça Sitjar.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 18.00: Children’s treasure hunt challenge. Plaça Major. 23.59: Montufesta - Ojos de Serpiente and DJs. Es Dau.

Mare de Déu d’Agost/Sant Roc in Puigpunyent. At 17.00: Art; 18.00: Evening market. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Coma-Son Curt (Andratx). At 17.00 motorcycle exhibition. At 19.00 roller blade and scooter exhibition. At 19.00 and 19.30 darks and poker matches. At 21.00 zumba and latin dance exhibition and at 22.30 music by Orquesta Cabana, Emboirats and Dj all taking place at the fairgrounds.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 21.00: Cancer charity buffet supper. 17 euros; tickets by 14 August from the town hall and elsewhere. Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Evening artisan fair; 19.00: Lindy hop; 21.30: Ball de bot. Plaça Llop.

Valldemossa (Sa Marina). At 20.00: Fish and rice contest; DJs.

Sunday, 18 August

MUSIC

Palma. From 16.00: Origen Fest - Richie Hawtin and others. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 36 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Valldemossa. At 22.00: Chopin Festival - Magi Garcías, Joan Travé (pianos); Bach, Chopin, Rachmaninoff. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: The Shape of Water; In Spanish with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

CHILDREN

Port Adriano. Aftersun Pop Up Market from 19.30 to 22.30 family experience inspired by the Harry Potter Saga. Includes photocall with Honeydukes workshop and varitas workshop. For children from 6 years of age. Free.

Check daily markets, cruise ships and films in English.

FIESTAS

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Caimari. At 18.00: Holi colours party. Sports centre. 23.30: Music - El Hombre 80. Plaça Major.

Cala Sant Vicenç. At 21.30: Havaneres songs - Arpellots, Sac i Ganxo. Cala Molins. 24.00: FIREWORKS. From the Maressar point.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Can Picafort. At 10.00: Triathlon sprint. Base: Plaça Cervantes.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 18.00: Sant Bartomeu races. Plaça Orient. 21.30: Ball de bot - Aires de Gabellins.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 19.00: Mass senior citizens; 19.30: Tribute to senior citizens with the band of music and Coral Mont-lliri. Plaça Major.

Sa Coma-Son Curt (andratx). At 13.00 paella contest. At 13.30 sweet and savourty cake competition. At 14.00 water party. At 16.00 “tardeo” with music and DJ. At 19.30 foam party. At 21.00 hoil party with Manu Blanco all.

S’Illot. At 16.00: Children’s water park. Sports centre. 21.00: Foam party. Plaça Llop.

Mare de Déu d’Agost in Sineu. At 21.30: Xerefusió - Xeremier pipers with crossover. Plaça S’Era.