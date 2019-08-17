Cala Molins in Cala Sant Vicenç, where there are fireworks on Sunday night. 17-08-2019 Andrew Ede

Sunday, 18 August

CINEMA

21.30: The Shape of Water; Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Holi colours party. Sports centre. 23.30: Music - El Hombre 80. Plaça Major.

Cala Sant Vicenç. 21.30: Havaneres songs - Arpellots, Sac i Ganxo. Cala Molins. 24.00: FIREWORKS. From the Maressar point.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Triathlon sprint. Base: Plaça Cervantes.

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Sant Bartomeu races. Plaça Orient. 21.30: Ball de bot - Aires de Gabellins.

Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Mass for senior citizens; 19.30: Tribute to senior citizens with the band of music and Coral Mont-lliri. Plaça Major.

Sa Coma. 13.00: Paella, salads, sweet pastries contests. 14.00: Water party. 16.00: Tardeo party with music and DJ. 19.30: Foam party. 21.00: Holi colours festival.

S'Illot. 16.00: Children's water park. Sports centre. 21.00: Foam party. Plaça Llop.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.30: Xerefusió - Xeremier pipers with crossover. Plaça S'Era.

MUSIC

Palma. From 16.00: Origen Fest - Richie Hawtin and others. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 36 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Magi Garcías, Joan Travé (pianos); Bach, Chopin, Rachmaninoff. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com



Monday, 19 August

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Evening party with DJs; IPops at 22.00. Plaça Sitjar.

Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Guided visit of Son Fornés excavations. 22.00: Poker. Plaça Major.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 18.30: Children's games. Plaça Constitució. 20.30: Choral concert and Havaneres songs. Church steps.

S'Illot. 21.00: Line dance. Bridge roundabout.

MUSIC

Sa Pobla. 22.30: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Mariola Membrives (vocals), Javier Pedreira (guitar), Osvi Grecco (guitar), Vicent Pérez (trombone); "Lorca, Spanish Songs". Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Twenty euros.