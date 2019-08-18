Today's weather.

Shares:

Clear, sunny skies are expected today with highs of 30º and lows of 19º across the Balearics.

The usual summer weather continues with light winds and coastal breezes.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 32.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 31.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa....................................31.5 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 17.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport.................................................. 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 20 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 17 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 51 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 33 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 30 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 28 (km/h)