Majorca
Fiestas and events on Monday / Tuesday
Monday, 19 August
FIESTAS
Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Evening party with DJs; IPops at 22.00. Plaça Sitjar.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Guided visit of Son Fornés excavations. 22.00: Poker. Plaça Major.
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 18.30: Children's games. Plaça Constitució. 20.30: Choral concert and Havaneres songs. Church steps.
S'Illot. 21.00: Line dance. Bridge roundabout.
MUSIC
Sa Pobla. 22.30: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Mariola Membrives (vocals), Javier Pedreira (guitar), Osvi Grecco (guitar), Vicent Pérez (trombone); "Lorca, Spanish Songs". Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Twenty euros.
Tuesday, 20 August
FIESTAS
Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Three short theatre performances; 21.00: Supper with music from Plural. Plaça Orient.
Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Chess; 21.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Major
S'Illot. 17.00: S'Illot "Olympics". On the beach. 18.00: Dance class; 19.00: Dance for children. Plaça Llop. 21.00: Urban, jazz dance. Plaça Mollet.
MUSIC
Andratx. 22.00: Julia Alcaraz (piano), Jordi Garcia (violin). Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.
Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Pep Garau Duo. Plaça Major. Free.
