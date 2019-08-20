the six tenors auditorium peguera 03-07-2019

Tuesday, 20 August

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Three short theatre performances; 21.00: Supper with music from Plural. Plaça Orient.

Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Chess; 21.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Major

S'Illot. 17.00: S'Illot "Olympics". On the beach. 18.00: Dance class; 19.00: Dance for children. Plaça Llop. 21.00: Urban, jazz dance. Plaça Mollet.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Julia Alcaraz (piano), Jordi Garcia (violin). Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.

Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Pep Garau Duo. Plaça Major. Free.

Performance

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. During the months of June, July, August and September the show will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: screening of the drama film The Bookshop (UK/Spain/Germany - 2017) directed by Isabel Coixet and starring Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson and Bill Nighy. In Catalan. Parc de la Mar. Free. For all ages.

Wednesday, 21 August

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: I, Tonya; Spanish with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Children's party. Plaça Sitjar.

Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Cycling race. C. Palma. 21.30: Trivial - Quiz. Plaça Major.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 21.30: Playback contest. Plaça Constitució.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 18.30: Children's party. Plaça Major. 21.00: Treasure hunt challenge. From the town hall.

S'Illot. 17.00: Children's games. Cala Moreia. 21.30: Concert - Opera Voicello (Carme Gari, vocals; Gabriel Fiol, cello; Miquel Marques, drums). Plaça Mollet.

Valldemossa, Sant Bartomeu. 17.00: Mountain adventure activities for children. El Cor de Jesús.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Jansky - Duo with "Electroverse"; experimental music and poetry. Pont de la Vila Roja amphitheatre (across from the bullring). Free.

Muro. 22.00: Sembrant Veus - Latin American / Mediterranean folk fusion. Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival, Accademia del Piacere - Nuria Rial (soprano); Fahmi Alqhai, Rodney Prada, Johanna Rose (viols); Rami Alqhai (violin); Miguel Rincón (baroque guitar); Javier Núñez (harpsichord); Pedro Estevan (percussion). Early Spanish music around the turn of the eighteenth century. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Joan Palerm and Miquel Amengual. Plaça Major. Free.