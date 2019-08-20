Tuesday's weather in Majorca
Some light cloud cover is expected today with highs of 35º and lows of 22º. Humidity is at around 80%.
There is a chance of rain in some areas later this afternoon. The easterly wind will also increase as the day progresses.
