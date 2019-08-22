Sopa de Cabra, rock legends, play in Felanitx tonight. 05-08-2017 C. FERRER

Thursday, 22 August

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. 23.00: CORREFOC. From the church.

Sant Bartomeu in Consell. 18.30 horse show at Son Colom. At 21.30: Playback contest. Les Escoles courtyard.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. 19.00: Supper in the streets.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. 18.30: Two mile charity run; 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Major.

Portocolom. 21.00: Open-air supper at the yacht club.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. 20.30: Supper; from 22.00, tribute to Joaquin Sabina (music). Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. 17.00: Cycling races. From and to Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll.

S’Illot. 17.00: Traditional games. Sports centre. 18.00: Market. 21.30. Cinema - Jurassic World. Plaça Llop.

Sant Bartomeu in Vallemossa. At 22.00: Night of humour. Costa Nord.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Jorge Gil Zulueta - piano with cinema projections (Chaplin) and celebration of the anniversary of the first man on the moon. Son Mas (town hall). Ten euros.

Binissalem. 20.30: Mcagon’Day Dixieband. Can Gelabert Casa Cultura, C. Portella. Free.

Bunyola. 21.00: Tom Trovador (rumba). Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Yaroslav Bykh (piano); Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Ravel, Scriabin. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Felanitx. 22.00: Sopa de Cabra - Catalan rock legends. Sa Torre Park. 30 euros.

Marratxi. 21.00: Diego Hervalejo Trio (jazz). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Jaume Tugores Trio - film music by guitar, sax and cello trio. La Misericordia (gardens), Plaça Hospital. Free.

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: La Frontera - Spanish rock band from the ‘80s. Alcudiamar. Free.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Julia Abad and Llorenç Barceló. Plaça Major. Free.

Son Servera. 22.00: David Gómez (piano) and 200 candles. Eglésia Nova. 20 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 21.00: Final Via Fora of the season - Five dramatised scenes by the walls that reflect events in Alcudia’s history. From the Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V.

Friday, 23 August

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 20.30: Concert - Coral S’Alzinar and Voicello. At the church. 23.00: Night party - Tin Brass, Son Verbenes, Ves-Hi Ti, Valnou XL. Plaça Sitjar.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 20.30: Opening address. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 21.00: Night of art. Casa de Cultura; musical entertainment in the streets. 22.30: Night party - Anegats, Pelillos a la Mar, OR, DJ. Sa Torre Park.

Sant bartomeu in Montuiri. At 18.30: Cossiers and demon, Plaça Major, and then Compline service. 00.30: Demon and the rodelles (spinning fire cracker contraptions). Plaça Major. 01.00: Night party - Orquestra Galatzó, The Cassettes, Islanders. Es Dau.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 20.00: Organ concert at the church. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 18.00: Grand procession and collection of “jewels”: demon, little devils, pipers. From Plaça Major. 20.00: Colonia Sant Jordi to Ses Salines run. From Bar Delfín, Colonia Sant Jordi. 22.00: Night party - Quartet Nàutic, IPops, DJs. Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Market. C. Gregal. 19.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxo. From C. Llebeig. 20.30: Havaneres songs. Rosa dels Vents roundabout. 22.00: Beach party.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 17.00: Children’s workshops. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Soapy pole. Plaça Constitució. 20.30: Zumba. L’Alameda. 23.30: Night party - Miaulos, Ses Bubotes, DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Valldemossa. At 17.00: Children’s party. Escola Vella. 20.00: Majorca folk dance - El Parado de Valldemossa, Agrupació Folklòrica de Campos. Costa Nord. Five euros.

MUSIC

Deya. At 21.00: Suzanne Bradbury (piano) with violins, viola and cello; Piazzolla and Schumann. 15 euros. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Mancor de la Vall. At 21.00: Stephen Blue (piano). Plaça Església. Free.

Palma. At 21.00: Sofia Ellar - Spanish/British pop-folk singer. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Puerto Pollensa. At 19.30: Abba Extravaganza. St Andrews Church, C. Mestral. Ten euros - ticket price includes 1960s nibbles; one euro off, if you go in costume.

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Llorenç Barceló and Julia Abad. Plaça Major. Free.

Santa Maria del Cami. At 22.00: Bernat Fiol & Joan Pastor Quartet. Plaça Vila. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia.At 22.00: Theatre - Llum Trencada. At the Roman Theatre, Pollentia. Free.

Ariany. At 22.00 folk dances by Esclafits i Castanyetes at the Plaza Major.

Palmanyola.The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. At 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising” which takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. For more information www.sonamar.com.

SPORTS

Palma.At 21.00 trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

FAIR

Maria de la Salut.At 20.00 “glossat fair” and handicraft at the Pl. Des Pou.