Dances by the Cossiers and demon in Montuiri for their summer fiestas. 23-08-2019

Friday, 23 August

Friday, 23 August

MUSIC

Deya. At 21.00: Suzanne Bradbury (piano) with violins, viola and cello; Piazzolla and Schumann. 15 euros. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Mancor de la Vall. At 21.00: Stephen Blue (piano). Plaça Església. Free.

Palma. At 21.00: Sofia Ellar - Spanish/British pop-folk singer. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Puerto Pollensa. At 19.30: Abba Extravaganza. St Andrews Church, C. Mestral. Ten euros - ticket price includes 1960s nibbles; one euro off, if you go in costume.

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Llorenç Barceló and Julia Abad. Plaça Major. Free.

Santa Maria del Cami. At 22.00: Bernat Fiol & Joan Pastor Quartet. Plaça Vila. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia.At 22.00: Theatre - Llum Trencada. At the Roman Theatre, Pollentia. Free.

Ariany. At 22.00 folk dances by Esclafits i Castanyetes at the Plaza Major.

Palmanyola. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. At 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising” which takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. For more information www.sonamar.com.

SPORTS

Palma. At 21.00 trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 20.30: Concert - Coral S’Alzinar and Voicello. At the church. 23.00: Night party - Tin Brass, Son Verbenes, Ves-Hi Ti, Valnou XL. Plaça Sitjar.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 20.30: Opening address. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 21.00: Night of art. Casa de Cultura; musical entertainment in the streets. 22.30: Night party - Anegats, Pelillos a la Mar, OR, DJ. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 18.30: Cossiers and demon, Plaça Major, and then Compline service. 00.30: Demon and the rodelles (spinning fire cracker contraptions). Plaça Major. 01.00: Night party - Orquestra Galatzó, The Cassettes, Islanders. Es Dau.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 20.00: Organ concert at the church. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 18.00: Grand procession and collection of “jewels”: demon, little devils, pipers. From Plaça Major. 20.00: Colonia Sant Jordi to Ses Salines run. From Bar Delfín, Colonia Sant Jordi. 22.00: Night party - Quartet Nàutic, IPops, DJs. Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Market. C. Gregal. 19.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxo. From C. Llebeig. 20.30: Havaneres songs. Rosa dels Vents roundabout. 22.00: Beach party.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 17.00: Children’s workshops. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Soapy pole. Plaça Constitució. 20.30: Zumba. L’Alameda. 23.30: Night party - Miaulos, Ses Bubotes, DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Valldemossa. At 17.00: Children’s party. Escola Vella. 20.00: Majorca folk dance - El Parado de Valldemossa, Agrupació Folklòrica de Campos. Costa Nord. Five euros.

FAIR

Maria de la Salut.At 20.00 “glossat fair” and handicraft at the Pl. Des Pou.

Saturday, 24 August

Music

Colonia Sant Pere. At 21.30: DJ Juan Campos - ‘70s to ‘90s music. Yacht club. Free.

Marratxi. At 21.00: S’Arrual Jazz Mort. Ca ses Monges, Pla de Na Tesa. Free.

Palma. At 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Francesc Cloister. 15 euros.

Palma. At 21.00: Petit - indie-pop. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Fifteen euros.

Palma. Sabados a la fresca from 19.00 to 22.00 at the roof top at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in Palma. There will chef tapas, cocktails and DJ Session.

Pollensa. At 22.00: Pollensa Festival, Artemis Quartett - strings. Schubert, Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Miquel Rigo and Jaume Riera. Plaça Major. Free.

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: Despicable Me 3; Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alcudia. At 21.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Streets of the old town.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 07.15: Wake-up - Capdepera Band of Music. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Sitjar.

Costa d’en Blanes. At 19.00: Benefit tombola. 20.00: Line dance. 22.00: Neon party, music from Emboirats and DJ.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 22.30: Night party - Catarres, Oques Grasses, Jes, DJ. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers; 10.00: Departure of Cossiers and demon. Plaça Major. 12.00: Eucharist and dance of offer. 23.00: Night party - Marga Pocovi and Orquestra Oasis, La Movida Band, Horris Kamoi, DJ. Es Dau.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 22.30: Night party - Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Val Nou, Orquestra Berimbau, DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 17.30: Traditional games and races. Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll. 20.00: Mass, followed by refreshments (C. Pau). 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Major. 24.00: FIREWORKS. C. Pau.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Market, Sant Llorenç Band of Music. C. Gregal. 22.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes, Acaros del Son, DJ.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 10.00: Artisan market. L’Alameda. 10.30: Mass, featuring the brave women (of the Moors and Christians). 20.30: Concert - Soller Band of Music. Plaça Constitució. 22.00: Orquestra Tin Brass, DJs, summer dance with music from the ‘70s to ‘90s. L’Alameda.

Sant Bartomeu in Valldemossa. At 18.00: Confectionery contest. Plaça Pública. 20.00: Mass. 21.30: Supper - bread, Majorcan trempó salad. Followed by night party with Trio Turquesa, Madona, Islanders and DJs until 06.00. Plaça Cartoixa.