The Save the Med Team, come and join us! 22-08-2019 Save the Med

Shares:

Want to become part of our marine regeneration projects? There are many creative ways to join @GenerationSaveTheMed!

Check out what’s going on below and sign up to your action/s of choice!

1. YOGA SESSION IN SUPPORT OF SAVE THE MED

In Port Adriano during the Sunset Market August 24 at 8PM. Bring your mat and join us! All income will be donated to Save The Med’s work!

2. PHOTO COLLABORATION

Take part in our new DISCOVER YOUR MPA SA DRAGONERA project.

Sign up on our website to participate in a collaborative photography project. Take a photo of Sa Dragonera, under or above water, and send it to us before September 13th! We’ll incorporate it in a collage made by the artist Emma Glinski and exhibit it to raise awareness about the values of marine protected areas. Images of species will also be included in a data base of Sa Dragonera’s wildlife. More info: https://www.savethemed.org/en/photocollab/

3. THE DOS MANOS SCHOOL PROGRAMME

Save The Med’s Dos Manos School Programme is open for sign ups starting next week!

Sign your school up by emailing mari@savethemed.org. Last year, we were fully booked so make sure to get in touch early to secure availability for your school!

The Dos Manos Schools Programme, offered free of charge to schools in Majorca, is a cornerstone of Save The Med’s education and outreach programmes. It tackles the problems of plastic pollution at the source through education, community involvement, science based action and innovative solutions.

The programme consists of three interconnected sessions that bring the students on a journey through plastic pollution to find positive solutions. A one-section junior version is available for students aged 14 and below.

During section one students are introduced to the origin and problems of plastic pollution and our throw-away culture through a combination of storytelling, presentations, multimedia and group discussions.

During section two the students engage in citizen science by conducting a beach clean and plastic pollution survey. To date students have found, categorised and removed over 180.000 plastic objects from beaches all around the island. Their results are added to STM’s data base and contribute to an increased understanding of plastic pollution in Majorca, which in turn enables us to develop targeted awareness campaigns and possible solutions to local and global problems.

During section three students analyse their results, draw conclusions about the most commonly found plastic items in their local environment and use their gained knowledge to develop and present ideas that could help raise awareness and reduce plastic pollution. Together we are achieving a reduction of plastic waste generation while helping to shape an environmentally conscious and pro-active future generation.

4. JOIN US FOR THE WORLD CLEANUP DAY 21/9!

Save the date and keep an eye out for more information which will be coming soon!

Follow @savethemed on Instagram, Save The Med Foundation on Facebook, or sign up to our Newsletter to stay informed about the latest news!

5. BECOME PART OF OUR CORE TEAM!

Our beloved colleague Alice is off to travel the world which means that we are hiring an environmental educator!

While we will miss this awesome girl with her positive energy loads we are also excited to meet our new team member soon.

We are recruiting a new educator to work with a passionate team of professionals in the development and delivery of innovative education and outreach programmes and events, focussing on plastic pollution and marine regeneration.

Career growth opportunities include project management and coordination of the education team.

In addition, the position offers exciting possibilities to assist with marine research projects, expeditions and multimedia development, providing a unique opportunity to gain experience in a multidisciplinary field and help regenerate the Mediterranean Sea.

Are you passionate about marine regeneration, speak and write Spanish and Catalan fluently and have a background in education?

Find out more about the position on our website https://www.savethemed.org/en/vacancies/