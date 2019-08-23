Today's weather
A little cloudy in the north of the island today but mainly clear, sunny skies elewhere.
Highs are between 28º and 32º and lows between 20º and 22º.
Humidity is up to 70% today.
There is a small chance of some rain in the north.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.