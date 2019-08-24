Summer fiestas

Fireworks on the beach in S'Illot.

Check the cruise ships in port, weekly markets and films in English.

Saturday, 24 August

Music

Colonia Sant Pere. At 21.30: DJ Juan Campos - ‘70s to ‘90s music. Yacht club. Free.

Marratxi. At 21.00: S’Arrual Jazz Mort. Ca ses Monges, Pla de Na Tesa. Free.

Palma. At 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Francesc Cloister. 15 euros.

Palma. At 21.00: Petit - indie-pop. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Fifteen euros.

Palma. Sabados a la fresca from 19.00 to 22.00 at the roof top at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in Palma. There will chef tapas, cocktails and DJ Session.

Pollensa. At 22.00: Pollensa Festival, Artemis Quartett - strings. Schubert, Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Miquel Rigo and Jaume Riera. Plaça Major. Free.

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: Despicable Me 3; Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alcudia. At 21.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Streets of the old town.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 07.15: Wake-up - Capdepera Band of Music. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Sitjar.

Costa d’en Blanes. At 19.00: Benefit tombola. 20.00: Line dance. 22.00: Neon party, music from Emboirats and DJ.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 22.30: Night party - Catarres, Oques Grasses, Jes, DJ. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers; 10.00: Departure of Cossiers and demon. Plaça Major. 12.00: Eucharist and dance of offer. 23.00: Night party - Marga Pocovi and Orquestra Oasis, La Movida Band, Horris Kamoi, DJ. Es Dau.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 22.30: Night party - Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Val Nou, Orquestra Berimbau, DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 17.30: Traditional games and races. Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll. 20.00: Mass, followed by refreshments (C. Pau). 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Major. 24.00: FIREWORKS. C. Pau.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Market, Sant Llorenç Band of Music. C. Gregal. 22.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes, Acaros del Son, DJ.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 10.00: Artisan market. L’Alameda. 10.30: Mass, featuring the brave women (of the Moors and Christians). 20.30: Concert - Soller Band of Music. Plaça Constitució. 22.00: Orquestra Tin Brass, DJs, summer dance with music from the ‘70s to ‘90s. L’Alameda.

Sant Bartomeu in Valldemossa. At 18.00: Confectionery contest. Plaça Pública. 20.00: Mass. 21.30: Supper - bread, Majorcan trempó salad. Followed by night party with Trio Turquesa, Madona, Islanders and DJs until 06.00. Plaça Cartoixa.

Sunday, 25 August

MUSIC

Arta. At 20.30: Mary Lambourne Quartet (jazz). Ses Païsses Talayotic site. 12-15 euros.

Cala d’Or. At 20.30: Heura Gaya (indie) plus wines. Es Fortí. Ten euros. www.lallunaenvers.cat

Deya. At 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Tomeu Garcia Duo. Plaça Major. Free.

Valldemossa. At 22.00: Chopin Festival - Kevin Kenner (piano); Chopin, Paderewski. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: Perfectos Desconocidos; In Spanish with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 17.00: Horse races. Es Cavaller. 22.00: Concert - Capdepera Band of Music; and concludes with mapping projection on the old town hall. Plaça Sitjar.

Costa d’en Blanes. At 10.00: Various activities on the beach. 14.00: Paella. Four euros. 15.30: Bingo and dominoes. 18.30: Water castles, foam party. 21.30: CORREFOC.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 22.30: Theatre. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 17.30: “Jewel” races; 22.30: Concert - Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Major. Followed by fire crackers at midnight.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 18.30: Human towers. Plaça Joan Carles I. 20.00: Choral concert. At the church. 21.30: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Constitució.

La Beata in Santa Margalida. At 19.00: Mass, opening address, concert by Santa Margalida Choir.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 20.00: Raising of the banner for the Horse Festival (which is on 31 August). Departure from Cas Flabioler, Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 12.00: Paella championship. 19.00: Procession by giants and pipers. From Plaça Savina. 21.00: Ball de bot - Va de Jota and Tramudança. Passeig Neptu. 23.30: FIREWORKS. On the beach.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 1 0.00: Artisan market. L’Alameda. 19.00: Folk dance with Aires Sollerics and Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça Mercat. 20.30: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Constitució. 22.45: CORREFOC - Dimonis Esclatabutzes present “Nit de ...”, plus Diables de la Satanica de Sant Andreu. Plaça Constitució.
Sant bartomeu in valldemossa. At 18.00: Local farming produce fair. Hort de Cartoixa.

SPORTS

La Liga football season

Palma. Football match at home at 17.00 between Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

