Fireworks on the beach in S'Illot. 24-08-2019 G.M.

Check the cruise ships in port, weekly markets and films in English.

Saturday, 24 August

Music

Colonia Sant Pere. At 21.30: DJ Juan Campos - ‘70s to ‘90s music. Yacht club. Free.

Marratxi. At 21.00: S’Arrual Jazz Mort. Ca ses Monges, Pla de Na Tesa. Free.

Palma. At 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Francesc Cloister. 15 euros.

Palma. At 21.00: Petit - indie-pop. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Fifteen euros.

Palma. Sabados a la fresca from 19.00 to 22.00 at the roof top at the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in Palma. There will chef tapas, cocktails and DJ Session.

Pollensa. At 22.00: Pollensa Festival, Artemis Quartett - strings. Schubert, Tchaikovsky. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Miquel Rigo and Jaume Riera. Plaça Major. Free.

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: Despicable Me 3; Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alcudia. At 21.00: Festival of the Lanterns. Streets of the old town.

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 07.15: Wake-up - Capdepera Band of Music. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Sitjar.

Costa d’en Blanes. At 19.00: Benefit tombola. 20.00: Line dance. 22.00: Neon party, music from Emboirats and DJ.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 22.30: Night party - Catarres, Oques Grasses, Jes, DJ. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers; 10.00: Departure of Cossiers and demon. Plaça Major. 12.00: Eucharist and dance of offer. 23.00: Night party - Marga Pocovi and Orquestra Oasis, La Movida Band, Horris Kamoi, DJ. Es Dau.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 22.30: Night party - Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Val Nou, Orquestra Berimbau, DJ. Plaça Constitució.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 17.30: Traditional games and races. Avda. Francesc de Borja Moll. 20.00: Mass, followed by refreshments (C. Pau). 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Major. 24.00: FIREWORKS. C. Pau.

S’Illot. At 19.00: Market, Sant Llorenç Band of Music. C. Gregal. 22.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes, Acaros del Son, DJ.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 10.00: Artisan market. L’Alameda. 10.30: Mass, featuring the brave women (of the Moors and Christians). 20.30: Concert - Soller Band of Music. Plaça Constitució. 22.00: Orquestra Tin Brass, DJs, summer dance with music from the ‘70s to ‘90s. L’Alameda.

Sant Bartomeu in Valldemossa. At 18.00: Confectionery contest. Plaça Pública. 20.00: Mass. 21.30: Supper - bread, Majorcan trempó salad. Followed by night party with Trio Turquesa, Madona, Islanders and DJs until 06.00. Plaça Cartoixa.

Sunday, 25 August

MUSIC

Arta. At 20.30: Mary Lambourne Quartet (jazz). Ses Païsses Talayotic site. 12-15 euros.

Cala d’Or. At 20.30: Heura Gaya (indie) plus wines. Es Fortí. Ten euros. www.lallunaenvers.cat

Deya. At 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Elgar, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Sa Pobla. At 20.30: Off Festival - Tomeu Garcia Duo. Plaça Major. Free.

Valldemossa. At 22.00: Chopin Festival - Kevin Kenner (piano); Chopin, Paderewski. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

CINEMA

Palma. At 21.30: Perfectos Desconocidos; In Spanish with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Sant Bartomeu in Capdepera. At 17.00: Horse races. Es Cavaller. 22.00: Concert - Capdepera Band of Music; and concludes with mapping projection on the old town hall. Plaça Sitjar.

Costa d’en Blanes. At 10.00: Various activities on the beach. 14.00: Paella. Four euros. 15.30: Bingo and dominoes. 18.30: Water castles, foam party. 21.30: CORREFOC.

Sant Agustí in Felanitx. At 22.30: Theatre. Sa Torre Park.

Sant Bartomeu in Montuiri. At 17.30: “Jewel” races; 22.30: Concert - Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Major. Followed by fire crackers at midnight.

Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. At 18.30: Human towers. Plaça Joan Carles I. 20.00: Choral concert. At the church. 21.30: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Constitució.

La Beata in Santa Margalida. At 19.00: Mass, opening address, concert by Santa Margalida Choir.

Sant Bartomeu in Ses Salines. At 20.00: Raising of the banner for the Horse Festival (which is on 31 August). Departure from Cas Flabioler, Plaça Major.

S’Illot. At 12.00: Paella championship. 19.00: Procession by giants and pipers. From Plaça Savina. 21.00: Ball de bot - Va de Jota and Tramudança. Passeig Neptu. 23.30: FIREWORKS. On the beach.

Sant Bartomeu in Soller. At 1 0.00: Artisan market. L’Alameda. 19.00: Folk dance with Aires Sollerics and Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça Mercat. 20.30: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Constitució. 22.45: CORREFOC - Dimonis Esclatabutzes present “Nit de ...”, plus Diables de la Satanica de Sant Andreu. Plaça Constitució.

Sant bartomeu in valldemossa. At 18.00: Local farming produce fair. Hort de Cartoixa.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 17.00 between Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.