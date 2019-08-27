Well done to all the students of BIC Sa Porrassa on their exam results. 24-08-2019 BIC Sa Porrassa

BIC Sa Porrassa is delighted to celebrate our students’ excellent exam results, which, for the third year in a row, reflect the commitment and hard work of our students and the outstanding teaching they receive.

An impressive 87% of our students achieved the benchmark figure of 5 or more IGCSEs at A*-C (including maths and English), with 99% obtaining grades A* - E, an increase on last year.

This has also been a great year for our Year 13 students where 93% obtained grade A* - E at A’level, enabling them to move into their chosen universities or careers. Amongst these excellent results we are especially proud of outstanding performances in biology, economics, French, geography, German and Spanish, where the very top grades were predominantly achieved.

As well as the hard work of our fantastic students, these results reflect the approach taken by the school over the last few years, where an influx of experienced UK teachers have augmented the existing strong team, and brought with them the latest developments from the UK system, including updated approaches to teaching and learning.

David Bennett, Head of Secondary at Baleares International College, said “This is just the start of our success”. He went on to say, “However, it’s not just about A or A*, it’s about ensuring all our students make the best possible progress, and do the best they can, whatever their ability.”

Tony Gray, Head of Sixth Form, is also very pleased with the excellent A level results. Mr Gray said, “I am delighted that we now have students going to some of the top universities around the world, as well as into a variety of apprenticeships or, indeed, into the world of work. A levels remain the gold standard qualification, recognised globally, and are the key to accessing the top universities around the world.”

Mr Gray believes much of our success is due to the outstanding specialist teaching, in small tutorial-type classes, which confirms BIC’s position as a truly academic school, on a par with other top international schools on the island.

Some of the highlights of our BIC Sixth Form success include:





Our Head Boy Zbi Wozny will begin a hospitality management degree in Switzerland at EHL, recognised as one of the best courses in the world.

Bruno Habart will start a degree in Wildlife Conservation at the University of Kent, one of the top universities in the UK.

Daniel Sepulveda achieved outstanding results with an A* in Spanish, A in French and B in geography.

Julia Schurmann will be entering the exciting and ever demanding world of medicine after a gap year.

lNikolai von Moltke will be starting his degree in International Relations in The Netherlands after completing a gap year, which he intends to spend cycling around Africa!

Emi Endo is excited to be starting her Art Foundation career by studying at the University of Canterbury.

Incoming principal Ms Colwell (whose own school in the UK has just secured the best set of results in its history) said, “I am extremely pleased for all the students in BIC who have secured such great exam results. I am really excited to be joining the school at such a pivotal moment in its history, and confident of building further on the strong foundations”.