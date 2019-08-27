Fiestas de Sant Joan Degollat in Sant Joan. 26-08-2019 J.S.

Shares:

Today, 27 August

FIESTAS

Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 11.00: Games for children. At the car park. 21.00: Supper of frit mallorquin; 22.30: Xaranga; 23.00: Party with Hakuna Matata and DJ. Plaça Triquet.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 18.00: Evening/night fair, food trucks. Passeig Ramon Llull. 19.00: Procession by cavallets, demons and bigheads. From Casa de Cultura. 22.00: Compline. Sant Agusti Convent. 22.00: Folk dance. Passeig Ramon Llull.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 19.00: "Jewel" races. C. Jaume Mas. 21.00: Magic and humour. Plaça Joan Carles I.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 18.30: Holi colours festival for the family - DJs and Bollywood dancers. Three euros for bags. By the Guardia Civil station. 21.00: Night of wine, poetry and glosas. Auditorium courtyard. 22.00: Cinema - "Campeones". Plaça Vila.

S'Arracó, Sant Agusti. 17.00: Popular games. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Palma Auditorium (Change of Venue) - London Philharmonic Orchestra. SOLD OUT.

SPORT

Manacor. 11.00 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com

For markets and films in English click here.

Tomorrow 28 August

Sant Joan Degollat, Estellencs. 19.30: Choral concert - film songs. At the church. 22.00: Variety night. Plaça Triquet.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 11.00: Solemn eucharist. Sant Agusti Convent. 17.00: Children’s water party. Passeig de n’Ernest Mestre. 20.00: Without String, IPops, Toninaina, DJs. Sa Torre Park. Free. 21.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis a Lloure. From Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 12.00: Vermouth with demons. Can Tronca. 17.00: Sa Condemna (demons seek victims). 19.30: Rabiosa - demons pursue people in the streets. From the town hall. 22.30: Music from Grup Tutti Quanti. By the church. 00.15: FIREWORKS. 00.45: Music from Orquestra Galatzó. By the church.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 21.00: Supper in the square. Registrations by Tuesday at the town hall. Plaça Vila.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 11.00: Solemn mass, followed by aperitif. Plaça Weyler. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires Andratx; 21.00: Dinner for senior citizens; 22.00: Party with Orquestra Nexus. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Clarinet Festival - Wladyslay Lech, José Manuel Hita (clarinets); Carlos Marigó (piano). Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Muro. 22.00: Sa Riba Folk - Hilari Alonso from Muro d’Alcoi (Valencia). Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Palma. Zaz - French singing star. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 40-79 euros. www.sonfusteret.com