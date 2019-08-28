Lira Esporlerina perform tomorrow in Estellencs. 28-08-2019 ARCHIVO

Today 28 August

Sant Joan Degollat, Estellencs. 19.30: Choral concert - film songs. At the church. 22.00: Variety night. Plaça Triquet.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 11.00: Solemn eucharist. Sant Agusti Convent. 17.00: Children’s water party. Passeig de n’Ernest Mestre. 20.00: Without String, IPops, Toninaina, DJs. Sa Torre Park. Free. 21.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis a Lloure. From Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 12.00: Vermouth with demons. Can Tronca. 17.00: Sa Condemna (demons seek victims). 19.30: Rabiosa - demons pursue people in the streets. From the town hall. 22.30: Music from Grup Tutti Quanti. By the church. 00.15: FIREWORKS. 00.45: Music from Orquestra Galatzó. By the church.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 21.00: Supper in the square. Registrations by Tuesday at the town hall. Plaça Vila.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 11.00: Solemn mass, followed by aperitif. Plaça Weyler. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires Andratx; 21.00: Dinner for senior citizens; 22.00: Party with Orquestra Nexus. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Clarinet Festival - Wladyslay Lech, José Manuel Hita (clarinets); Carlos Marigó (piano). Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Muro. 22.00: Sa Riba Folk - Hilari Alonso from Muro d’Alcoi (Valencia). Passeig Sa Riba. Free.

Palma. Zaz - French singing star. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 40-79 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

SPORT

Manacor. 11.30 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Quarter finals. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. During the months of June, July, August and September the show will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September). For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Tomorrow 29 August

Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 09.30: Processions. 12.00: Solemn mass, followed by refreshments in Plaça Nova. 18.00: “Jewel” races, sack races. Plaça Nova. 19.30: Concert - Lira Esporlerina; 22.00: Ball de bot; 00.30: DJs. Plaça Triquet.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 09.30: Wake-up by the pipers. 10.00: Demon - from the Cultural Centre to the town hall. 11.30: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 19.00: Gathering of young demons. Plaça Pes des Porcs. 22.00: CORREFOC - Diables de Sant Joan and the Corb de Sant Nofre, Petrucada (Petra).

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Vila. 24.00: Post-playback party. DJs at Es Colomer Pub.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 20.00: Opening address. Creu de Santa Ponça. 22.30: Concert - Old Noise. Plaça Pinada.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 19.00: Treasure hunt challenge (for over-16s). 20.00: Evening for over-12s, including mountain biking. Sports centre.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 20.30: Melon eating contest. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Clarinet Festival - Prisma Mediterrani: Noelia Rodríguez, Claudia Céspedes (clarinets); Francesc Fierro (piano). Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Binissalem. 20.30: Binissalem Band of Music. Can Gelabert Casal de Cultura, C. Portella. Free.

Bunyola. 21.00: Julian Vaughn (drums) with 4 Peace Band - jazz. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Alexandra Mazurkevitch (piano); Bach, Chopin, Prokofiev. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Velvet Mood (New Orleans style jazz, swing). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 20.00: Ben Trempats, Real Club Naútico Palma Choir - Havaneres songs. Real Club Naútico. 30 euros with cocktail; benefit for the Food Bank Foundation.

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: Val 9 - pop/rock. Alcudiamar. Free.

Son Severa. 22.00: Franco Bombelli, Andreu Galmés (jazz). Plaça Sant Joan. Free.



SPORT

Manacor. 11.30 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Quarter finals. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com

