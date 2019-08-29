What's On
Fiestas and events on Thursday / Friday
Today 29 August
Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 09.30: Processions. 12.00: Solemn mass, followed by refreshments in Plaça Nova. 18.00: “Jewel” races, sack races. Plaça Nova. 19.30: Concert - Lira Esporlerina; 22.00: Ball de bot; 00.30: DJs. Plaça Triquet.
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 09.30: Wake-up by the pipers. 10.00: Demon - from the Cultural Centre to the town hall. 11.30: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 19.00: Gathering of young demons. Plaça Pes des Porcs. 22.00: CORREFOC - Diables de Sant Joan and the Corb de Sant Nofre, Petrucada (Petra).
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Vila. 24.00: Post-playback party. DJs at Es Colomer Pub.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 20.00: Opening address. Creu de Santa Ponça. 22.30: Concert - Old Noise. Plaça Pinada.
S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 19.00: Treasure hunt challenge (for over-16s). 20.00: Evening for over-12s, including mountain biking. Sports centre.
Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 20.30: Melon eating contest. Plaça Tomeu Penya.
MUSIC
Alcudia. 22.00: Clarinet Festival - Prisma Mediterrani: Noelia Rodríguez, Claudia Céspedes (clarinets); Francesc Fierro (piano). Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.
Binissalem. 20.30: Binissalem Band of Music. Can Gelabert Casal de Cultura, C. Portella. Free.
Bunyola. 21.00: Julian Vaughn (drums) with 4 Peace Band - jazz. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.
Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Alexandra Mazurkevitch (piano); Bach, Chopin, Prokofiev. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com
Marratxi. 21.00: Velvet Mood (New Orleans style jazz, swing). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.
Photo: Velvet Mood perform this evening at the Mallorca Fashion Outlet, Festival Park. Courtesy of Laura G. Guerra.
Palma. 20.00: Ben Trempats, Real Club Naútico Palma Choir - Havaneres songs. Real Club Naútico. 30 euros with cocktail; benefit for the Food Bank Foundation.
Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: Val 9 - pop/rock. Alcudiamar. Free.
Son Severa. 22.00: Franco Bombelli, Andreu Galmés (jazz). Plaça Sant Joan. Free.
SPORT
Manacor. 11.30 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Quarter finals. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com
Tomorrow 30 August
CostitX, Mare de Deu de Costitx. 20.30: Opening address; 21.30: jazz duet. Plaça Jardí.
Felanitx, Sant Augusti. 20.00: Pa amb oli and then music from Toni Frontiera, La Canción del Verano, Val Nou, DJ. Sa Torre Park. Free.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Deu de la Salut. 21.00: Supper and xaranga from Els Valencians; 23.30: Playback contest. Plaça Pou.
Pollensa. Supper in the streets (town, port, cala); registrations for reserving streets by 14.00, 27 August at the town hall, municipal offices in Puerto Pollensa, tourist information office in Cala Sant Vicenç.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 16.00: Bar run (i.e. crawl). 19.00: Ringing of bells, dressing of balconies, raising of the standard. 19.00: Children’s entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Vila. 21.00: Folk night - Cofre Antic, Revelters del Puig d’Inca, Santa Margalida Ball de Bot School, Música Nostra and others. Plaça Vila. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Hiachat. From Plaça Església to Avda. Pouàs. 24.00: Night party - Without String, IPops, DJ. Miquel Ordines esplanade by the Es Colomer Pub.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 17.00: Elements Reis (kids); 19.00: Elements Reis - races with obstacles, challenges. From and back to Plaça Pinada. 22.00: DJ Eazy Mike. Plaça Pinada.
S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 20.00: Zumba. Plaça Weyler.
Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 17.00: Mini Melon Olympics (ages six to thirteen). Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.30: Traditional games, traditional music and instruments, domestic and island craft. Plaça Major. 22.30: Night of the Melomans - performance by Bob Marley Tribute, Alejandro Burgos. Plaça Tomeu Penya.
MUSIC
Palma. 21.30: Mariachi Platino De Mexico. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Saturday.)
Playa de Muro. 20.30: (Alcudia Clarinet Festival) - Quartet de Clarinets Meraki. Palace de Muro Hotel, Playa de Muro. Free.
Santa Maria. 22.00: P.A.S’es - Minims Convent Cloister. Free.
SPORT
Manacor. 11.30 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Quarter finals. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com
