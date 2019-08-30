Victor de la Rosa performs tonight at Alcudia's Clarinet Festival. 29-08-2019 Agency

Today 30 August

CostitX, Mare de Deu de Costitx. 20.30: Opening address; 21.30: jazz duet. Plaça Jardí.

Felanitx, Sant Augusti. 20.00: Pa amb oli and then music from Toni Frontiera, La Canción del Verano, Val Nou, DJ. Sa Torre Park. Free.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Deu de la Salut. 21.00: Supper and xaranga from Els Valencians; 23.30: Playback contest. Plaça Pou.

Pollensa. Supper in the streets (town, port, cala); registrations for reserving streets by 14.00, 27 August at the town hall, municipal offices in Puerto Pollensa, tourist information office in Cala Sant Vicenç.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 16.00: Bar run (i.e. crawl). 19.00: Ringing of bells, dressing of balconies, raising of the standard. 19.00: Children’s entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Vila. 21.00: Folk night - Cofre Antic, Revelters del Puig d’Inca, Santa Margalida Ball de Bot School, Música Nostra and others. Plaça Vila. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Hiachat. From Plaça Església to Avda. Pouàs. 24.00: Night party - Without String, IPops, DJ. Miquel Ordines esplanade by the Es Colomer Pub.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 17.00: Elements Reis (kids); 19.00: Elements Reis - races with obstacles, challenges. From and back to Plaça Pinada. 22.00: DJ Eazy Mike. Plaça Pinada.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 20.00: Zumba. Plaça Weyler.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 17.00: Mini Melon Olympics (ages six to thirteen). Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.30: Traditional games, traditional music and instruments, domestic and island craft. Plaça Major. 22.30: Night of the Melomans - performance by Bob Marley Tribute, Alejandro Burgos. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Mariachi Platino De Mexico. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also on Saturday.)

Palma. 22.30: The Blue Valentines play folk, soul and rock'n'roll at the Jazz Voyeur Club. Free entry.

Playa de Muro. 20.30: (Alcudia Clarinet Festival) - Quartet de Clarinets Meraki. Palace de Muro Hotel, Playa de Muro. Free.

Santa Maria. 22.00: P.A.S’es - Minims Convent Cloister. Free.

SPORT

Manacor. 11.30 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Quarter finals. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com

Tomorrow 31 August

CostitX, Mare de Deu de Costitx. 18.00: Tardeo evening party. Islanders and DJ. Padel tennis courts. 19.00: Art in the streets. 21.00: Piano concert - David Gómez.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 22.30: Sra Tomasa, Bruno Sotos and others. Sa Torre Park. Free.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 19.30: The offering of flowers - ball de bot folk dance, pipers and whistlers, band of music. In front of the town hall. 20.00: Vespers and then procession with the relic of Santa Catalina Thomàs and giants. From Plaça Església. 22.30: Night party - Orquestras Cabana and Tin Brass; bands La Canción del Verano, Val 9 XL, plus DJ. Plaça Vila. Followed by the “scalded cat” (cold water “fear”), dawn and the procession of the banners of the Gat Escladat.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 18.30: Gathering of giants. Plaça Pinada. 22.30: Música Nostra - folk dance. Plaça Pinada.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 20.00: Open-air supper (tickets from local bars). Plaça Weyler.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 10.30: Water park for children. Sports ground. 20.00: Horse festival and then DJs. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 16.30: The melon battle. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00: Evening fair - artisan and local products. 19.00: Horse show. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00-01.00: Night of Melo Art. Various streets. 20.30: Festival of the lanterns with batucada from Plaça Major, followed by Melofoc - CORREFOC with children’s demons gang, Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 24.00: Tomeu Penya and Geminis plus Without String. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Clarinet Festival - MSA Ensemble, Victor de la Rosa (clarinet solo); New York counterpoint and improvisation. Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V. Free.

Llucmajor. 21.00: NES - Nesrine Belmokh (vocals, cello), Mattieu Saglio (cello), David Gadea (percussion); jazz, soul and world music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 20 euros. www.fonart.com

Maria de la Salut. From 23.00: Rock’n’Rostoll - Valtonyc (via video), Ombra, Quenn Marsa and many more. Two stages - rock and electronica. Ctra. Maria-Muro. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Battle of the Burger - rock and food festival. Legendary hamburgers, beers, cocktails. Guadalupe Plata, Los Nastys, Go Cactus and others. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 20 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - Maria José Montiel (soprano), Miquel Estelrich (piano); tribute to Miquel Capllonch. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-25 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Santa Ponsa. 22.00: David Bisbal - major international Spanish singer. El Molino showground. 26-75 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com

SPORT

Manacor. 16.00: Rafa Nadal Open - Semi-finals; doubles final. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com