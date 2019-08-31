David Bisbal plays at the Rei en Jaume fiesta in Santa Ponsa this evening at the Recinto El Molino at 10pm. 27-02-2019 Jose Miguel Caviedes - EFE - EFE

Shares:

Today 31 August

CostitX, Mare de Deu de Costitx. 18.00: Tardeo evening party. Islanders and DJ. Padel tennis courts. 19.00: Art in the streets. 21.00: Piano concert - David Gómez.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 22.30: Sra Tomasa, Bruno Sotos and others. Sa Torre Park. Free.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 19.30: The offering of flowers - ball de bot folk dance, pipers and whistlers, band of music. In front of the town hall. 20.00: Vespers and then procession with the relic of Santa Catalina Thomàs and giants. From Plaça Església. 22.30: Night party - Orquestras Cabana and Tin Brass; bands La Canción del Verano, Val 9 XL, plus DJ. Plaça Vila. Followed by the “scalded cat” (cold water “fear”), dawn and the procession of the banners of the Gat Escladat.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 18.30: Gathering of giants. Plaça Pinada. 22.30: Música Nostra - folk dance. Plaça Pinada.

S’arraco, Sant Agusti. 20.00: Open-air supper (tickets from local bars). Plaça Weyler.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 10.30: Water park for children. Sports ground. 20.00: Horse festival and then DJs. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 16.30: The melon battle. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00: Evening fair - artisan and local products. 19.00: Horse show. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00-01.00: Night of Melo Art. Various streets. 20.30: Festival of the lanterns with batucada from Plaça Major, followed by Melofoc - CORREFOC with children’s demons gang, Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 24.00: Tomeu Penya and Geminis plus Without String. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Clarinet Festival - MSA Ensemble, Victor de la Rosa (clarinet solo); New York counterpoint and improvisation. Porta des Moll, Plaça Carles V. Free.

Llucmajor. 21.00: NES - Nesrine Belmokh (vocals, cello), Mattieu Saglio (cello), David Gadea (percussion); jazz, soul and world music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 20 euros. www.fonart.com

Maria de la Salut. From 23.00: Rock’n’Rostoll - Valtonyc (via video), Ombra, Quenn Marsa and many more. Two stages - rock and electronica. Ctra. Maria-Muro. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Battle of the Burger - rock and food festival. Legendary hamburgers, beers, cocktails. Guadalupe Plata, Los Nastys, Go Cactus and others. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 20 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

The group Go Cactus will preform at the Battle of the Burger, Son Fusteret. Photo:Ultima Hora

After the huge success of the inaugural Battle of the Burger Mallorca last year, the rock and food festival is back on August 31 and September 1 bigger and better than ever. Taking place over two days in Son Fusteret in Palma, the event brings together the best 20 burger restaurants on the island to one place at the same time to put their burgers to the public vote and crown officially the best burger in Majorca.

Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - Maria José Montiel (soprano), Miquel Estelrich (piano); tribute to Miquel Capllonch. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-25 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com

Santa Ponsa. 22.00: David Bisbal - major international Spanish singer. El Molino showground. 26-75 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com

SPORT

Manacor. 16.00: Rafa Nadal Open - Semi-finals; doubles final. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com

Today's cruise ships in port, markets and films in English are here.



Tomorrow 1 September

CostitX, Mare de Deu de Costitx. 10.00: Demons versus bulls treasure hunt challenge. From the town hall. 12.00: Raising of the banner. Plaça Mare de Déu. 21.15: Theatre. Plaça Jardí.

Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 19.30: Line dance; 21.30: Sports dance and hip hop. Sa Torre Park. Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. From 13.00: Fideus (noodles) festival. 19.00: Demons and pipers. From Ca Ses Monjes. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Pou.

l santa margalida, la beata 11.00: Departure of the demons. From Sa Creueta to the church. 12.00: Solemn mass - Santa Margalida Choir, school of ball de bot, pipers and whistlers. 17.30: Parade of floats. 19.00: Procession with the band of music and pipers. 21.00: The LA BEATA PROCESSION. 23.00: Party with Perikas Jazz Reunion Band. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 20.00: Delivery of the standards and presentation of the kings of the fiestas; representatives of the different groups taking part in the fiestas; giants, Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Pinada.

Vilafranca Melon Fair and Fiestas. 09.00: Opening of the melon fair. 11.30: Start of the competition for the largest melons. 12.00: Human towers.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Clarinet Festival - Andrew Marriner, Victor de la Rosa, Quartet Gerhard; Brahms and Mozart. Can Torró Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Battle of the Burger - rock and food festival. Legendary hamburgers, beers, cocktails. Maico, The Prussians, Billy Young Band and others.

Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 16.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

SPORT

Manacor. 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open - Final. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com