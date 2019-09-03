What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Tuesday / Wednesday
Today´s events
CINEMA
Palma. 21.00: Call Me By Your Name; English and Italian with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.00: Mass in tribute to senior citizens, supper and Havanares songs. Plaça Vila.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. At Sa Mina. 21.00: Tapas night - five bars. 22.00: Wine tasting and music. Two euros per glass. Plaça Espanya.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut.
17.00: Children’s party - water castles and foam. Plaça Mercat. 20.00: Opening address; 20.30: Concert - Tutti Quanti. Plaça Pou.
For markets and films in English click here.
Tomorrow´s events
CINEMA
Palma. 21.00: Das schweigende Klassenzimmer; German with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 18.00: Children’s party and supper. Ses Escoles. 22.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Petanque. At Sa Rutlana.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Magic and humour; 20.00: Artistic gymnastics; 22.00: Sports night; 23.00: Foam party and DJs. Plaça Espanya.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Obstacle challenge. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Mass and party for senior citizens - music from Yesterday. Plaça Pou. 20.30: Joan Mascaró i Fornes: music and words (oboe, clarinet, guitar, bouzouki, keyboards). Casal de Cultura.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: Cinema - Bohemian Rhapsody. Plaça Pinada.
MUSIC
Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Valldemossa. 20.30: Duo Dos Ayres - Latin American. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.