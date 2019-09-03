Rei en Jaume continues tomorrow in Santa Ponsa. 29-08-2019 Pere Bota

Today´s events

CINEMA

Palma. 21.00: Call Me By Your Name; English and Italian with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.00: Mass in tribute to senior citizens, supper and Havanares songs. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. At Sa Mina. 21.00: Tapas night - five bars. 22.00: Wine tasting and music. Two euros per glass. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut.

17.00: Children’s party - water castles and foam. Plaça Mercat. 20.00: Opening address; 20.30: Concert - Tutti Quanti. Plaça Pou.

Tomorrow´s events

CINEMA

Palma. 21.00: Das schweigende Klassenzimmer; German with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 18.00: Children’s party and supper. Ses Escoles. 22.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Petanque. At Sa Rutlana.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Magic and humour; 20.00: Artistic gymnastics; 22.00: Sports night; 23.00: Foam party and DJs. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Obstacle challenge. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Mass and party for senior citizens - music from Yesterday. Plaça Pou. 20.30: Joan Mascaró i Fornes: music and words (oboe, clarinet, guitar, bouzouki, keyboards). Casal de Cultura.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: Cinema - Bohemian Rhapsody. Plaça Pinada.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Duo Dos Ayres - Latin American. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.