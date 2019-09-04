What's on
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Wednesday / Thursday
Today’s events
CINEMA
Palma. 21.00: Das schweigende Klassenzimmer; German with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 18.00: Children’s party and supper. Ses Escoles. 22.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Petanque. At Sa Rutlana.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Magic and humour; 20.00: Artistic gymnastics; 22.00: Sports night; 23.00: Foam party and DJs. Plaça Espanya.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Obstacle challenge. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Mass and party for senior citizens - music from Yesterday. Plaça Pou. 20.30: Joan Mascaró i Fornes: music and words (oboe, clarinet, guitar, bouzouki, keyboards). Casal de Cultura.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: Cinema - Bohemian Rhapsody. Plaça Pinada.
MUSIC
Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Valldemossa. 20.30: Duo Dos Ayres - Latin American. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.
For a list of cruise ships in port, weekly markets and films in English click here.
Tomorrow’s events
FIESTAS
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 21.00: Supper in the streets; batucada Samba d’Aki. 24.00: Night party - Toninaina, Val 9. Plaça Vila.
Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 21.00: Supper and music. Reservations needed to have been made by September 1. Plaça Mare de Déu.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Night of music in the square.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.30: Children’s playback contest. Plaça Espanya.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Beers, food trucks and music. By Cervesa Ralf, C. Borja Moll. 21.00: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Pou.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. On the promenade. 19.00: Theatrical route - actors and musicians telling the story of King Jaume I’s landing in 1229. From Creu de Santa Ponça.
Reservations needed (971 139 181). 19.00: Walk in aid of cancer charity. From Plaça Pinada. Five euros. Registrations through www.ticketea.com. 22.00: Night of humour. Plaça Pinada.
S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 21.30: Open-air cinema. Plaça Weyler.
MUSIC
Bunyola. 21.00: Kunfusion Flamenca. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.
Marratxi. 21.00: Papa Funk. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.
Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Pollensa. 22.00: David Gómez - piano and 200 candles. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-30 euros. www.1y200.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.