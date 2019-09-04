Bohemian Rhapsody at Plaça Pintada, Santa Ponsa tonight. 21-12-2018 J.J.

Today’s events

CINEMA

Palma. 21.00: Das schweigende Klassenzimmer; German with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 18.00: Children’s party and supper. Ses Escoles. 22.30: Treasure hunt and challenge. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Petanque. At Sa Rutlana.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Magic and humour; 20.00: Artistic gymnastics; 22.00: Sports night; 23.00: Foam party and DJs. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Obstacle challenge. Plaça Mercat. 18.00: Mass and party for senior citizens - music from Yesterday. Plaça Pou. 20.30: Joan Mascaró i Fornes: music and words (oboe, clarinet, guitar, bouzouki, keyboards). Casal de Cultura.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: Cinema - Bohemian Rhapsody. Plaça Pinada.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Duo Dos Ayres - Latin American. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.

Tomorrow’s events

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 21.00: Supper in the streets; batucada Samba d’Aki. 24.00: Night party - Toninaina, Val 9. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 21.00: Supper and music. Reservations needed to have been made by September 1. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Night of music in the square.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.30: Children’s playback contest. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Beers, food trucks and music. By Cervesa Ralf, C. Borja Moll. 21.00: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. On the promenade. 19.00: Theatrical route - actors and musicians telling the story of King Jaume I’s landing in 1229. From Creu de Santa Ponça.

Reservations needed (971 139 181). 19.00: Walk in aid of cancer charity. From Plaça Pinada. Five euros. Registrations through www.ticketea.com. 22.00: Night of humour. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 21.30: Open-air cinema. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 21.00: Kunfusion Flamenca. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Marratxi. 21.00: Papa Funk. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 22.00: David Gómez - piano and 200 candles. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-30 euros. www.1y200.com.