04-09-2019

A ten million euro mansion on the exclusive Son Vida estate in Palma has been the target of two robberies in the space of ten days.

On both occasions the owners were at home and were asleep; the property belongs to a prominent Spanish businessman.

On the second occasion there were also friends staying over.

Jewellery and valuables were stolen during both robberies. The National Police believe that the same gang was responsible and suspect that someone who works at the estate had supplied information about security measures at the property.

It would seem that access to the estate was not from the main road, as the entrance has a 24-hour security presence.

Despite there being permanent security company cover, there have been a number of burglaries at properties on the estate in recent years. Residents have denounced the increasing insecurity.

The National Police are investigating different break-ins, while the Guardia Civil have recently broken up a gang which had been operating in Calvia and also Son Vida.

In all the cases, the burglars have been described as being professional and after money and jewellery.