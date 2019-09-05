Mercury Rising at Son Amar tonight. 15-05-2019 SON AMAR

Today’s events

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 21.00: Supper in the streets; batucada Samba d’Aki. 24.00: Night party - Toninaina, Val 9. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 21.00: Supper and music. Reservations needed to have been made by 1 September. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Night of music in the square.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.30: Children’s playback contest. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 18.00: Beers, food trucks and music. By Cervesa Ralf, C. Borja Moll. 21.00: Folk music and dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. On the promenade. 19.00: Theatrical route - actors and musicians telling the story of King Jaume I’s landing in 1229. From Creu de Santa Ponça. Reservations needed (971 139 181). 19.00: Walk in aid of cancer charity. From Plaça Pinada. Five euros. Registrations through www.ticketea.com 22.00: Night of humour. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 21.30: Open-air cinema. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 21.00: Kunfusion Flamenca. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Marratxi. 21.00: Papa Funk. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Rossini, The Barber of Seville. Oper 4.0: Figaro (Alessandro Luongo); Bartolo (Fabio Capitanucci); Rosina (Svetlina Stoyanova); Count Almaviva (Francisco Brito); Basilio (Andrew Harris); Fiorello (Tomeu Bibiloni); Berta (Maia Planas); Ambrogio (David Llecha); Camerata Mallorquina; Palma Opera Cor. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-79 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Pollensa. 22.00: David Gómez - piano and 200 candles. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-30 euros. www.1y200.com

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 20.00 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. During the month September the show will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only at 22.00 (June to September).

Friday’s events

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Arta, Arta Fair. 20.00: Lindy hop swing dance. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 21.00: Charity fundraising for cancer - pa amb oli at the Sant Salvador Sanctuary.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 22.00: Talent contest and DJ. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.00: Ringing of bells, firing of rocktets, procession by demons, bigheads and pipers. 20.00: Opening address. 21.30: Supper of frit mallorqui. C. Castell. Ten euros (tickets by 3/9). Followed by swing group. Plaça Església.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 00.30: Night party - Som Verbenes and DJs. Plaça Jardí.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 08.00: Firing of rockets. Bull-run. 10.30: Xaranga. 18.00: Children’s bull-run. 20.00: Firing of rockets; line and fitness dance; 22.30: Night party - Horris Kamoi, Dirty Jobs. Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 21.00: Supper. Registrations by Wednesday at the town hall. 23.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 17.00: Children’s playback. Plaça Pou. 21.30: Children’s demons gang. Plaça Pou. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets, Dimonis Realment Cremats del Secar de la Real. Plaça Alt.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 21.00: Benefit supper for work at the church. 15 euros; tickets from different outlets, e.g. the estanco in the square. Takes place by the church.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. On the promenade. 20.00: Moors procession. From Plaça Pinada. 22.30: Concerts - Ojos de Serpiente, Feeling. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 20.00: Embutar game (it involves onions); 21.30: Tortilla contest; 22.30: Night party - Rock’n’Ross, Chrysta Elmer, La Canción del Verano, DJ. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival: Marcos Collado Quintet - Marcos Collado (guitar); Marie Martin (vocals); Jorge Castañeda (keyboards); Carlos Sánchez (bass); Miguel Ángel Benito (drums). Can Torró Library, C. Serra. Free with advance invitations from the library or the auditorium.

Deya. 20.00: Voicello - opera-pop; Biel Fiol (cello), Carme Garí (soprano), Miquel Marquès (drums). Belmond La Residencia Hotel. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Indie Soul Weekend - The Sweet Vandals, Big Yuyu and DJs. Es Baluard courtyard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Mares del Alma - flamenco fusion. Sala Dante, C. Jesús 54. Free.

Santa Maria del Cami. 20.30: Imma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others. Plus wine tasting. Bodegas Àngel, Ctra. Santa Maria-Sencelles km 4.8. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.