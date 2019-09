Clear blue sky in Palma this morning. 06-09-2019 MDB

The sun is currently out in Palma although the centre of the island is overcast and there was some drizzle early this morning.

Generally cooler today with highs of 28º and lows of 18º.

Humidity is at 65%.

Strong winds in the northeast of the island with light easterly/north easterly winds elsewhere.

The expected rain of yesterday had the torrente of Sa Riera in Palma flowing at full speed.

This afternoon the clouds are expected to close in again with a chance of rain and localised storms.