Orquestra Oasis play at Cas Concos this evening. 05-09-2019 Joan Lluis Coll

Today's events

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Arta, Arta Fair. 17.30: Children’s activities. C. Cardenal Despuig. 18.00: Horse exhibition. Centre Hipic. 19.00: Wine tasting. Licors Moyà courtyard. Ten euros. 21.00: Local cuisine with lamb and almonds. Na Batlessa.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Obstacle games. Plaça Vila. 23.00: DJ party with ‘70s and ‘80s theme. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Evening/night fair - artisan craft and products, food trucks, art exhibitions, classic cars and bikes. 23.00: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, DJ. Sports ground.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 17.30: Cart races. Costa del Cementiri. 22.30: Night party - Duo Marblau, Descalaixats, Val 9 XL, Islanders. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 11.30: Musical show for children, followed by tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Espanya. 18.30: Traditional games and races. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Ringing of bells and firing of rockets. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Galatzó, La Movida Band, Enrockats. At Sa Rutlana.

La Movida Band. Photo: Arcano

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 18.00: Water games. Football ground. Judo exhibition. Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Compline. 19.30: Zumba; 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, La Tin Brass, La Canción del Verano. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, Islanders, Som Verbenes, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Promenade. 12.00: Santa Ponsa Bay swim. 17.30: The MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. Gathering of Moors, landing of Christians and first battle at 17.30, followed by Moors and Christians in the streets, second battle at Caló den Pellisser and final battle on the beach. 22.00: Los 40 party - local artists. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 20.00: Micro theatre; 22.00: CORREFOC - Dragamonis Andratx; 23.15: Night party - Miaulos, Ses Bubotes and others. Plaça Weyler.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 16.00: Afternoon party with music from La Canción del Verano and Tom Trobador. Plaça Sant Pere.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Inndide Soul Weekend - Steffen Morrison Band, Palma Groove Project featuring Sheela Gathright and DJs. Es Baluard courtyard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Benji Habichuela, Joe Orson - flamenco. Sala Dante, C. Jesús 54. 15 euros.

Sant Joan. 20.30: Marala Trio. Santuari de Consolació. Eight euros. www.lallunaenvers.cat.

Llucmajor. 19.00: Imma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others. Plus wine tasting. Bodegas Bordoy, Cami de la Muntanya. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Son Servera. 19.00: SonSer Rock - La Gran Orquestra Republicana and others. Plaça Mercat.

Valldemossa. 19.30: Ombra - indie. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. Free.

Tomorrow's events

FAIRS / EVENTS

Arta, Arta Fair. From 10.00: Animals zone, almonds and grapes, pony rides, old farming equipment, dog agility. Plaça Conqueridor and adjoining streets. At 19.00: Total Dance at Na Batlessa.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 08.00: Wake-up by Banda Lira Esporlerina. 11.30: Solemn mass. 18.30: Races. Carretera Nova. 21.00: Supper, DJ and end of the fiestas. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Clowns, acrobats, magic. Plaça Església. 20.30: Mass. 21.00: Felanitx Choir, pipers, songs, glosas. At the church.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 12.00: Mass, dances by demons and Costitx bulls heads. 17.00: “Jewel” races. Plaça Jardí. 18.30: Children’s entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Jardí. 21.00: Children’s summer school festival; 22.30: Talent show and playback contest. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 09.00: Firing of rockets. 09.30: Procession by the Soller Band of Music. 10.30: Solemn mass. 11.30: Concert - Soller Band of Music - and refreshments. Plaça Espanya. 18.00: Ball de bot - Aires Sollerics. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 20.30. Supper with comedian Xavi Canyelles. At Sa Rutlana. Tickets one euro in advance from the town hall.

Inca/Lluc. 04.00: Pilgrimage to Lluc Monastery. From Plaça Bestiar, Inca.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Solemn mass. 11.00: Slingshot contest. Cocó hermitage. 12.30: Procession by pipers. From the church. 13.00: “Jewel” races and refreshments. By the town hall. 18.30: Tribute to senior citizens, pipers and violinists; 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Espanya. 00.15: FIREWORKS.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 11.00: Solemn mass. Followed by “jewel” races. Plaça Pou. 18.00: Children’s entertainment. Plaça Pou. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Cabana, Inot by Without String, Val 9 XL, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Promenade. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pinada. 19.00: Solemn mass. 22.30: FIREWORKS. On the beach.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 12.00: Exhibition of classic vehicles. Plaça Weyler 19.30: Procession from the church. 22.00: Folk dance - Aires d’Andratx. Plaça Weyler.

Biniagual, Festa de Sant Gall. 17.30: Dance of bigheads accompanied by pipers, followed by traditional games. 19.00: Mass, and then ice-cream and pastries.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Carretons races: improvised karts/racing cars.

MUSIC

Capdepera. 20.00: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). At the castle. Free.

Palma. From 16.00: Origen Fest - Elrow, Sambowdromio do Brasil: Paco Osuna, Marc Maya and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 42-50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Pont d’Inca. 12.00: Marcela Ceraolo, Selma Montana and others. Magica Fest for the whole family. Bodegas Suau, Cami Cabana 12. Free.