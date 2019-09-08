Ses Bubotes play in Lloseta tonight. 16-04-2019 Jaume Morey

Today

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Arta, Arta Fair. 20.00: Lindy hop swing dance. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 21.00: Charity fundraising for cancer - pa amb oli at the Sant Salvador Sanctuary.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 22.00: Talent contest and DJ. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.00: Ringing of bells, firing of rocktets, procession by demons, bigheads and pipers. 20.00: Opening address. 21.30: Supper of frit mallorqui. C. Castell. Ten euros (tickets by 3/9). Followed by swing group. Plaça Església.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 08.00: Firing of rockets. Bull-run. 10.30: Xaranga. 18.00: Children’s bull-run. 20.00: Firing of rockets; line and fitness dance; 22.30: Night party - Horris Kamoi, Dirty Jobs. Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 21.00: Supper. Registrations by Wednesday at the town hall. 23.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 17.00: Children’s playback. Plaça Pou. 21.30: Children’s demons gang. Plaça Pou. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets, Dimonis Realment Cremats del Secar de la Real. Plaça Alt.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 21.00: Benefit supper for work at the church. 15 euros; tickets from different outlets, e.g. the estanco in the square. Takes place by the church.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. On the promenade. 20.00: Moors procession. From Plaça Pinada. 22.30: Concerts - Ojos de Serpiente, Feeling. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 20.00: Embutar game (it involves onions); 21.30: Tortilla contest; 22.30: Night party - Rock’n’Ross, Chrysta Elmer, La Canción del Verano, DJ. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival: Marcos Collado Quintet - Marcos Collado (guitar); Marie Martin (vocals); Jorge Castañeda (keyboards); Carlos Sánchez (bass); Miguel Ángel Benito (drums).

Tomorrow’s events

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Arta, Arta Fair. 17.30: Children’s activities. C. Cardenal Despuig. 18.00: Horse exhibition. Centre Hipic. 19.00: Wine tasting. Licors Moyà courtyard. Ten euros. 21.00: Local cuisine with lamb and almonds. Na Batlessa.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Obstacle games. Plaça Vila. 23.00: DJ party with ‘70s and ‘80s theme. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Evening/night fair - artisan craft and products, food trucks, art exhibitions, classic cars and bikes. 23.00: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, DJ. Sports ground.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 17.30: Cart races. Costa del Cementiri. 22.30: Night party - Duo Marblau, Descalaixats, Val 9 XL, Islanders. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 11.30: Musical show for children, followed by tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Espanya. 18.30: Traditional games and races. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Ringing of bells and firing of rockets. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Galatzó, La Movida Band, Enrockats. At Sa Rutlana.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 18.00: Water games. Football ground. Judo exhibition. Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Compline. 19.30: Zumba; 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, La Tin Brass, La Canción del Verano. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, Islanders, Som Verbenes, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Promenade. 12.00: Santa Ponsa Bay swim. 17.30: The MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. Gathering of Moors, landing of Christians and first battle at 17.30, followed by Moors and Christians in the streets, second battle at Caló den Pellisser and final battle on the beach. 22.00: Los 40 party - local artists. Plaça Pinada.

S’Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 20.00: Micro theatre; 22.00: CORREFOC - Dragamonis Andratx; 23.15: Night party - Miaulos, Ses Bubotes and others. Plaça Weyler.