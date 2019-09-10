The Six Tenors perform at the auditorium in Paguera. 03-07-2019 Mallorca Magazin

Today

FIESTAS

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 10.00: Procession. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer. Followed by aperitifs and “jewel” races. C. 31 August. 14.00: Paella lunch. Tickets, eleven euros, had to be bought by 6 September. C. Metge Obrador. 21.30: Beer fest and music. Plaça Església. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Tomorrow

FIESTAS

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.00: Sport; 21.30: Trivial quiz. Plaça Església.

GASTRONOMY

