Maris Galicia is on at Son Fusteret until September 19. 10-09-2019 T. AYUGA

Today

FIESTAS

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.00: Sport; 21.30: Trivial quiz. Plaça Església.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

For a list of cruise ships, markets and films to see in English click here.

Tomorrow

FIESTAS

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Street procession. 18.00: Shower of sweets by giants; children’s entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 21.00: Opening address and choir. Municipal theatre.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 20.30: Supper in the streets. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Església.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Suzanne Bradbury (piano), Bruno Lucas Pérez (oboe); Ravel, Schumann and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 20.30: Sonya Godarska (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano). Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es