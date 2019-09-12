What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Thursday / Friday
Today
FIESTAS
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Street procession. 18.00: Shower of sweets by giants; children’s entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 21.00: Opening address and choir. Municipal theatre.
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 20.30: Supper in the streets. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Església.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Suzanne Bradbury (piano), Bruno Lucas Pérez (oboe); Ravel, Schumann and others. Son Marroig.20 euros. www.dimf.com
Palma. 20.30: Sonya Godarska (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano). Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es
Tomorrow
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - art, sculpture, photography, performance. C. Goleta and adjoining.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 21.00: Supper in the streets. (Registrations needed by 10 September.) 23.55: Night party - Anegats, Cabot, DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 21.30: Swing night - music, dance and food trucks. Plaça Església.
Mancor de la Vall, Craft Beer Show. 20.30: Evening mile race. Concert - Back On Town (Creedence Clearwater tribute).
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Deya. 20.30: Studium Aureum. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.
Inca. 20.00: Carlos Bonnin (piano), Laura Bonnin (oboe); Chopin, Liszt and others. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colon 28. Ten euros.
Inca. 21.00: Nada Surf. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 18 euros.
Manacor. 20.00: Vers Endins - music and poetry. Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Five euros.
Palma. 17.30: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 20.00: Kamerata Stradivarius. Almudaina Palace. Free.
Palma. 21.30: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Santa Maria. 20.30: Sonya Godarska (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortes (piano). Microceller Son Crespi, Ctra. Santa Maria-Sencelles km 5.3. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es
