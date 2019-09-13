The Maldives. 13-09-2019 Voyage Prive

As your plane approaches the Maldives, you begin to enjoy your trip. The aerial views are stunning. Hundreds of inhabited and desert islands appear as a magical spectacle.

When you listen the word “Maldives” the first thing that comes to your mind is the colour of the sea, and, of course, the opportunity to jump into its clear waters with a mask and snorkel to explore the diversity of sea life. The Maldives has more than 1200 islands and 26 geographical atolls to dive in. So, if you like snorkelling you have to take advantage of the opportunity to see whale sharks, dolphins and even manta ray.

The Maldives is the flattest country in the world, so you can see the best sunsets in the whole world. Take out your camera and get ready for shooting incredible images. Or if you prefer, you can do one of the best things you can do at Maldives: doing nothing. Just lay on a hammock right by the ocean and enjoy the beautiful views. Voyage privé in Maldivas can advise on how to find the best places to enjoy these amazing views.

For local cuisine lovers, you have to try the “mashuni”. They eat it for breakfast and it is tuna with cocoa, lemon and chilies, served with the traditional bread called “roshi”. The cuisine found in the island is a mix of Arabic, Indian, Sri Lankan and Oriental influences so keep in mind they could be spicy. When visiting Maldives, it is best to stick with bottled water as this is safer and when in doubt, always ask. Because is an Islamic nation, people there don´t drink alcohol, however, it is available in most resorts. And don´t forget the cocoa, they use it in drinks and foods.

One of the most incredible things you can see there is an Ocean of Stars. What is that? In some beaches at night you can see how the sand and the water bright like the stars. This is because millions of bioluminescent phytoplankton. They glow similarly to fireflies when waves crash. Take note of this island: Vaadhoo

Only 203 islands are inhabited, so you have almost one thousand islands to explore, even to overnight there and if you are lucky and it´s new moon, you can see the stars as never before. A better choice (if you can afford it) is to hire a boat and discover a true paradise in Maldives.