Forecast
Tuesday's weather in Majorca
Today there will be clouds with a chance of scattered rain.
Mist and the possibility of some fog this morning.
Temperatures remain the same with high of 28º and 30º centigrade and low 20º to 23º centigrade.
Weak winds with soft breezes.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Binissalem................................ 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Cami.............. 30.4 degrees Centigrade
Porreres....................................30.0 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 29.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.3 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 16.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 24 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)
Son Servera.................................................... 14 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 14 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 14 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 32 (km/h)
Andratx............................................................. 25 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 23 (km/h)
Palma, port....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2
Porreres...................................................................... 0.1
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.