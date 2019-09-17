Today's weather forecast. 17-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Today there will be clouds with a chance of scattered rain.

Mist and the possibility of some fog this morning.

Temperatures remain the same with high of 28º and 30º centigrade and low 20º to 23º centigrade.

Weak winds with soft breezes.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Binissalem................................ 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Cami.............. 30.4 degrees Centigrade

Porreres....................................30.0 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 29.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.3 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 16.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 24 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Son Servera.................................................... 14 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 14 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 14 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 32 (km/h)

Andratx............................................................. 25 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 23 (km/h)

Palma, port....................................................... 23 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2

Porreres...................................................................... 0.1