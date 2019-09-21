Real Estate Fair in Palma

The second Feria Inmobiliaria de Mallorca real estate fair will take place at Palma's Palacio de Congresos. 21-09-2019 Feria Inmobiliaria de Mallorca

The second Feria Inmobiliaria de Mallorca real estate fair will take place at Palma's Palacio de Congresos from September 27 to 29. It will bring together leading businesses from the island and Spain.

The fair features all types of property in different price ranges, whether these are for main residences or second homes. Exhibitors will be presenting properties for sale or for rent, both new builds and secondhand. There will also be banks and finance companies.

Among the exhibitors will be: Grupo Carreras, Salas, Metrovacesa, Inbisa, Atrium Balear, Caixabank, Banco Santander, Master of The Moment, TM Grupo Inmobiliario, Viviendas José Gómez, Inmo 83, Grupo Roma, Azur Mallorca, The Mallorca Deal, Rialto Living, Finques Illes, Casa Nova Consulting, Nicolas Iriarte Real Estate Agency, Housens Soluciones Inmobiliarias and RN Tu Solución Hipotecaria.

Official partners for the fair are Caixabank and Banco Santander.

Times:

27 September - 16.00 to 20.00

28 September - 11.00 to 20.00

29 September - 11.00 to 15.00