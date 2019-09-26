Event
Gala lunch and tennis event for all our readers
The Bulletin is hosting their annual event at the ATP Champions Legends Cup Tennis Tournament on Friday October 4 with a gourmet lunch at Toque Restaurant in Palma at 14.00.
After strawberries and cream, guest will head over to the event at the Palma Tennis Club. Cost of three course lunch with wine and tennis ticket is 45 euros. Places limited.
Reservations call Cathy at 971 788 405 (9.00 to 14.00 Monday to Friday) or email administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es. Deadline Tuesday October 1 at 12.00.
