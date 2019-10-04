Save the Med beach clean up events. 03-10-2019 Save the Med

October is already here, and it’s time for another update from Save The Med Foundation! Find out what we have been up to lately and join us on social media for daily updates and invites to our events!

EXPEDITIONS AND MPA’S

Follow our tagged turtles online!

If you’ve been following our updates you might already know that the awesome team from Alnitak are joining Save The Med Foundation.

Throughout the summer, weekly expeditions onboard Toftevaag have been conducted, and the summer season ended with an epic day at sea during which the team deployed the last satellite tag on a turtle named Conxa.

The tagging is part of the “Animal Oceanographers” project through which we work to identify and map risk factors that threaten vulnerable pelagic species and contribute important data for the surveillance and management of off shore marine protected areas, thereby protecting their habitats as whole.

Visit http://seaturtle.socib.es/en/turtle-viewer/ to see where the four turtles that were tagged this summer are!

DISCOVER YOUR MARINE PROTECTED AREA - SA DRAGONERA

We believe that engagement of local communities is the key to achieving lasting marine protection and have recently, with the support of Marilles Foundation, launched a new local leadership project which invites anyone who wants to participate in the care and protection of their local marine protected area (MPA) to become part of the project.

The first project of its kind will be entering around the MPA of Sa Dragonera and includes a series of community events and actions, starting with a collaborative photography project of the area which will be exhibited during autumn. Individuals, schools, businesses, sport centres, ocean lovers of all sorts are welcome to join the project and contribute their ideas on how we can unite to raise awareness about the value of Sa Dragonera, and work together for its protection. If you’d like to know more and/or participate in the project make sure to get in touch with valerie@savethemed.org.

BACK TO SCHOOL!

The Dos Manos Team are back in schools all over Majorca. Around 50 schools have already contacted us to participate in our schools programme and fight plastic pollution. We launched the season together with an awesome group of students from Pureza de María in Manacor in the end of September and have over 1000 students already signed up and ready to take action!

DOS MANOS BEACH CLEANS

We launched the beach clean season with a Dos Manos clean up for the World Ocean’s Day in Mal Pas, Alcúdia together with around 120 volunteers. Our next beach clean will be the 20/10 in Cala Mesquida. Follow the latest updates in the Facebook event.

BALEARS SENSE PLASTIC (PLASTIC FREE BALEARICS)

The Baleares Sense Plástic programme will be publishing some very interesting news very soon so stay tuned (particularly if you’re a company owner or work with a company that wants to do some good and reduce your plastic footprint)!

BEA JOHNSON, AUTHOR OF ZERO WASTE LIVING COMING TO MAJORCA

In collaboration with VIVECO we welcome you to join us for an evening with Bea Johnson, the international best selling author of Zero Waste Living, in Palma 20/11. Stay tuned for more information!