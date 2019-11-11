Looking for a special gift this Christmas?
It's that magical time of the year again! The magical time when we walk around dazed and confused, wondering what Christmas gifts to buy for an ever-expanding list of family members and friends.
The problem with gifting is that our loved ones already have everything. Another purse, one more scarf, a new pair of earrings is always nice, but it doesn't actually leave a lasting impression.
So how about this year we do something different? This year, instead of giving things, we give memories? Instead of earrings, we give feelings?
That’s something only experiences can do. So, we partnered up with Hotel Treats - a collection of the very best experience gift vouchers from the most fabulous hotels, spas, and restaurants in Majorca. Sit back, relax, and browse our curated selection of Spa Experiences, Fine Dining, and Accommodation Packages.
Once you find the perfect one, you can easily buy it online, choose a beautiful gift voucher template and add a personalised message. Hotel Treats will send you the voucher immediately, ready for you to print or forward it to the lucky recipient. Perfect for last-minute shopping & perfect for your friends and family back in Blighty to buy for you too!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.