November 20th, we spent an inspirational 💡 afternoon together with Bea Johnson, and Brenda Chavez, who provided many practical ideas on how we can all live more consciously and commit to ZERO WASTE! 🌍 📣 Thank you very much to all who attended the 'REDUCE YOUR WASTE' event. Organice Viveco y Save The Med Foundation. 💪We encourage everyone to look for and to share their favourite suggestions for how to eliminate single use products. We are #GenerationSaveTheMed 02-12-2019 Youtube: SAVE THE MED FOUNDATION

Help us map tap water quality in the Balearics!

Water “drinkability” and availability is a matter that concerns us all. We all have the right to transparency and control of data as a legal requirement, as stated in the United Nations Resolution 64/292.

However, in the Balearic Islands there is a lack of clear, publicly available data about the quality of the tap water in different parts of the island as well as on area specific solutions where tap water is not drinkable. This results in confusion and potential overconsumption of plastic bottled water, which in turn has detrimental effects on the environment.

Save The Med, Cleanwave and the organization SEAE are working in alliance to map the quality of tap water in the Balearic Islands, make this data available to the public, evaluate its effect on the consumption of plastic water bottles and ultimately specify actions to take based on the results.

To succeed, we need as many people as possible, from all Balearic municipalities, to help us by demanding data that is rightfully theirs.

Fundación Rezero, Amics de la Terra, Mallorca and ONGAWA have already joined this initiative and we invite you to do the same!

You can personally support this campaign by sending an official letter to the responsible company / city council in your municipality requesting the complete analytics of your tap water and its periodical provision to the public. Once received, we ask you to send this information to us. (Necessary contact information and draft letter will be provided to you by Save The Med)

The information you receive will then be analysed by Save The Med staff in collaboration with experts in the field, and the results we be made available to the public.

To help us with the campaign we ask you to send an email to tupa@savethemed.org including your name and surname and municipality of residence.

The project will be carried out in the islands of Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, and result in publicly available information about the entire water cycle: from the origin of the aquifers to the treatment of desalination plants and plants for water management by the administration, and finally, possible actions that can be implemented by citizens as water consumers.

Find out where you can go Zero Waste shopping in Majorca, and help us expand the Zero Waste Guide!

Recently, Bea Johnson, the pioneer of the Zero Waste movement, visited Majorca for the first time. During an exciting event at Trui Teatre Bea shared her best tips on how to reduce waste in our homes to lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle. While her experience originated in her home country, her method is applicable anywhere.

Nevertheless, it’s often hard to know where to start, and how to find the shops that provide plastic free products. To help all of us who live on the island to transit to a more low impact lifestyle, we have gathered information about some companies from Majorca that collaborated with us during the event and that offer reusable, returnable and bulk products. From baby clothes, to furniture, body care products, food, cleaning products and anything else you might need to begin your journey. By downloading the Zero Waste Guide via www.savethemed.org we hope that you will more easily find alternatives to single use plastic as well as creative ways to reduce your waste.

To expand this guide we are now looking for help from all of you!

Do you know about a shop that promotes products which are reusable, returnable and sold in bulk and that should be included in the Zero Waste Guide? Send us their information by emailing sabrina@savethemed.org