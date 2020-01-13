Aina Vidal (c), with Pedro Sánchez. 07-01-2020 EFE

For setting aside political differences and for a display of humanity by the members of Spain’s Congress. At the end of the investiture process on Tuesday, there was an ovation for Aina Vidal.

A member for En Comú Podem (like Podemos) in Catalonia, she is suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. She had been too weak to attend Sunday’s first investiture vote but made it for the second.

Pablo Iglesias handed her a bouquet. It was an emotional moment and a fine gesture, spoilt only perhaps by certain politicians from a different end of the political spectrum applauding but not standing like the majority did.