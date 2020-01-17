JOKER Official Trailer (2019) Joaquin Phoenix. 03-04-2019 Youtube: Film Trailer Zone

Shares:

Today, January 17

MARKETS

8am -1pm Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals. By the church.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals, plus performance by Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance). From Passeig Pere Ventayol.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Cavalcade. 11.00: Animal blessings, floats. 19.30: Folk dance and dance of the demons at the sports centre.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Cavalcade and blessings from C. Ciutat to Plaça Orient. 17.30: Mass.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Blessings. 20.30: Bonfire, bigheads, demons, dance. Plaça Major.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass and then animals blessings. Santa Maria la Major Church and square.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11.00: Blessings. 16.00: Demons’ visit to the Hippodrome. 20.00: Dance of the demons, Plaça sa Bassa. 20.30: Mass.



Sant Antoni in Manacor.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Animal blessings.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Firing of rockets and planting of giants in front of the town hall. 11.00: Mass in honour of Sant Antoni with the Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. 15.00: Ringing of bells. 15.30: Traditional blessings and parade of floats.

Palma, Sant Antoni. 10.00-14.00: Animal blessings. Cathedral esplanade. At 10.00, 11.30 (family visit) and 13.00 guided visit to Bellver Castle (tower). Registration needed prior at reservas.gen@gmail.com. Free. At 20.00 dramatised theatre final at Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra. Tickets at the box office. Info 971 720 135. At 20.00 Retrockspectiva 2020 with round table and aucoustic set: El Concurs Pop-Rock de Palma” and performance by Los Malditos at Teatre Municipal Mar i Teatre.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Mass. 10.15: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30: Lunch at Ternelles. 14.00: Departure of the pine. 19.00 (very approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Animal blessings, Plaça ses Comes.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11.30: Procession and animal blessings. 12.00: The pine arrives in the port. 13.30: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11.00: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30: Dance of the caparrot bigheads and young caparrots. Plaça Major. 16.30: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers Germans Aloy and Xerebiols and the giants Antoni and Margalida. Parade of floats, accompanied by the band of cornets of the Sant Antoni brotherhood and the demons of the Obreria de Sant Antoni. Followed by procession from the town hall to the church and then Can Planes Museum.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Blessings. 18.00: Ball de bot folk dance. 19.00: Mass. 19.30: Barbecue and dance of the demons. Plaça Església.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Floats and then blessings. Plaça Mossèn Alcover. 12.30: Dance with demons.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Demons, band of music, pipers - procession from Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Mass. 15.30: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 16.00: Blessings. 18.00: Final dance of the demon.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Mozart operatic works. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Two-twelve euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - Bach, Cantatas BWV 131, 156, 166. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. www.fundaciostudiumaureum.cat.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 17.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Tomorrow, January 18

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Lighting of bonfires. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Folk dance. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dragomonis (Andratx). 23.30: Concert - Tardes en el Café.

Cala Bona / Cala Millor, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Demons from Plaça Mariners to the church. 19.00: Firing of rockets and lighting of bonfires.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Floats from Avda. Francesca Homar. 21.00: Bonfires.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. From 10.00 to 12.00 nordic walking from Son Moix and arrival to Bellver Castle. Info 971 281 870. At 10.00, 11.30 (family visit) and 13.00 guided visit the tower of Bellver Castle. Registration at reserves.gen@gmail.com. Family event at 18.00 “Balons roses i barbies fusteres” at Teatre Municpal Catalina Valls in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Info 971 720 135. From 20.00: Catherine Fernández, Big Lion, Daisy C., Fede Dorcaz, Paco Martin, Xuso Jones, Luis Larrodera, Ana Guerra, Elsa Barahona and Dani Moreno El Gallo at Plaça Joan Carles I.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00-20.00: Sant Antoni Day. Various associations; activities, workshops. Plaça Major.

S’Illot, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Mass. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire and barbecue. 20.00: Demons’ dance.

Sineu, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Nit de Foc.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: Magali Sare (flute, percussion, vocals), Sebastià Gris (guitar); experimental electronica/jazz reworking of popular Majorca song and chamber classics. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 21.00: A Celebration of John Williams - Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 37-54.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.20/19.40/22.00

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (19/1); 20.40(21/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.10/18.45

Little Women MAHON A Drama/Romance 20.20 (20/1)

Also showing this week are:

Jumanji: The Next Level MANACOR 7 Action/Adventure/Comedy 15.45 (18/1)

Joker FESTIVAL 18 Crimer/Drama 20.00 (21/1)

See trailer above.

New films premiere today -

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 19.40/22.05

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 12.15 (19/1); 20.40 (21/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/ War.Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.10 (21/1)