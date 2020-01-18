Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change. Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now. 01-07-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Today, January 18

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Lighting of bonfires. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Folk dance. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dragomonis (Andratx). 23.30: Concert - Tardes en el Café.

Cala Bona / Cala Millor, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Demons from Plaça Mariners to the church. 19.00: Firing of rockets and lighting of bonfires.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Floats from Avda. Francesca Homar. 21.00: Bonfires.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. From 10.00 to 12.00 nordic walking from Son Moix and arrival to Bellver Castle. Info 971 281 870. At 10.00, 11.30 (family visit) and 13.00 guided visit the tower of Bellver Castle. Registration at reserves.gen@gmail.com. Family event at 18.00 “Balons roses i barbies fusteres” at Teatre Municpal Catalina Valls in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Info 971 720 135. From 20.00: Catherine Fernández, Big Lion, Daisy C., Fede Dorcaz, Paco Martin, Xuso Jones, Luis Larrodera, Ana Guerra, Elsa Barahona and Dani Moreno El Gallo at Plaça Joan Carles I.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00-20.00: Sant Antoni Day. Various associations; activities, workshops. Plaça Major.

S’Illot, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Mass. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire and barbecue. 20.00: Demons’ dance.

Sineu, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Nit de Foc.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: Magali Sare (flute, percussion, vocals), Sebastià Gris (guitar); experimental electronica/jazz reworking of popular Majorca song and chamber classics. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 21.00: A Celebration of John Williams - Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 37-54.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Tomorrow, January 19

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Animal blessings.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Cavalcade and then blessings. Plaça Pins and by the church.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 18.30: CORREFOC. Plaça Major.

Esporles, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Blessings at the church; 13.30: Folk dance and Sant Antoni day. Placeta Jardinet.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Pipers and dance of the demons. From Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00: Blessings. Gran Via Colom.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. At 10.00, 11.30 (family visit) and 13.00 guided visit the tower of Bellver Castle. Registration at reserves.gen@gmail.com. At 12.00 mounted police event at Bellver Castle (at their quarters). Family event at 12.00 “Balons roses i barbies fusteres” at Teatre Municpal Catalina Valls in Palma. Tickets at the box office. Info 971 720 13518.00: Giants, bigheads and pipers from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 18.15: Dance of the giants. 18.30: Glosadors. 19.20: Dance by the Majorca School of Music and Dance. 19.50: Departure of the dragon Na Coca from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 20.10: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 20.15: Batucada, dragon, bigheads and giants at Plaça Cort.

Music stages:

Plaça Major from 20.30: Balladors de Lluc, Al-Mayurqa, El Petit de Cal Eril, L’Ultim Indi.

Plaça Cort from 21.00: Pep Garau Quintet, Elas and Rita Payes, Chuchito Valdés, JO.SE.TE. Trio.

Plaça Joan Carles I from 20.30: Gahra, Roger Pistola, Salvatge Cor, Luis Albert Segura, Hinds.

Feixina Park from 20.30: Super Agente 86, Raisol, Derrick Carter, The Southnormales.

Plaça Reina from 20.30: Xanguito, Los Fangueros, Las Migas, Colectiva Panamera, La Vereda.

Plaça Espanya from 20.45: Furious Monkey House, Funambulista, Inot by Without String, IPops.

Plaça Olivar from 20.45: Piolet Swing, Rumba Katxai, Super Cumbia y La Liga de la Alegria, Balkumbia.

Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass, “goigs”, demons, band of music. 11.00: Animal blessings. 18.30: Demons and band of music procession. From C. Margalides. 19.00: Demons’ dances, bonfire and barbecue. Sports facilities, C. Mare Selva.

Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià. 19.00: Gathering in C. Tresorer Cladera of Dimonis d’Albopàs and departure with batucadas for Plaça Major and the lighting of the bonfires for Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Bonfires, barbecue. Plaça Major.

Sineu, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Blessings. Plaça Fossar.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Andratx. 18.00 with Frozen the musical at Sa Teulera theatre. In Catalan. Tickets 10 euros children and 12 euros adults.

Pollensa. 17.00 with “Ma(g)estro” at Club Pollença. Magic and cartoons for a children’s opera. For children over 5 years. Free.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Real Mallorca and Valencia at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.20/19.40/22.00

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.20 (19/1); 20.40(21/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.10/18.45

Little Women MAHON A Drama/Romance 20.20 (20/1)

Also showing this week are:

Jumanji: The Next Level MANACOR 7 Action/Adventure/Comedy 15.45 (18/1)

Joker FESTIVAL 18 Crimer/Drama 20.00 (21/1)

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 19.40/22.05

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 12.15 (19/1); 20.40 (21/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/ War.Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.10 (21/1)

Weekly markets

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Cruise ships in Palma's port

Today: Aidasol

71,304tn (tonnage); Italy (registry) arrives at 6.00 and departs at 10.00.

Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.