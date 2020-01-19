Sant Sebastia could be rained out. 18-01-2020 Archives

A red weather warning has been issued for Sunday and Storm Gloria is forecast to arrive at around noon bringing horrendous weather to the Balearic Islands.

It’s a miserable day in Palma with torrential rain, winds topping 45 kilometres an hour, stormy seas and a high of 15 falling to 8 degrees overnight.

Andratx is soggy too with non-stop rain, gale force winds, a top temperature of 16 and a low of 7.

It’s just as horrible on the east side of the island with north-easterly winds gusting at 45 kilometres an hour, driving rain and the high of 15 degrees will drop to 6 after dark.

It’s even worse in Alcudia, lashing rain combined with howling winds topping 50 kilometres an hour are forecast to batter the town all day long with a high of 14 and a low of 7 degrees.

Soller is also wet and extremely windy with a top temperature of 13 degrees and an overnight low of 7.

View the weather live with on our webcams.

What’s On Sunday January 19

Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià celebrations are scheduled to continue all across Majorca, but with that storm approaching and some events may have to be cancelled. Festival organisers are adopting a wait and see approach for the moment, but you can get all the latest information and weather updates by logging on to majorcadailybulletin.com.

Indoor entertainment options include the stunning exhibition by Pep Guerrero at the Can Prunera Art Museu in Sóller which closes on Sunday, tickets cost 5 euros.

Watch true artisans at work and learn about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour - Pòrtol’s potteries back to the 17th century. It’s open between 10 and 8pm on Sundays

And the Sunday night jam session gets underway at the Shamrock at midnight on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and it's open until 5am.