Person of the week
... was Sant Antoni. There is some question as to when the Egyptian monk was born, but accepted wisdom has it that it was in 251.
In which case, and at the age of 1,769 years young, he was in remarkably sprightly form, fending off prancing demons with tridents and managing the odd parade and a spot of animal blessings’ supervision.
Majorca caught its annual Antoni fever, the islanders set fire to things, and some even had the day off, not having had enough time off over Christmas. The bonfires were alight for the island’s grandest fiesta and there was much toasting of the ancient monk. Visca Sant Antoni, as they say.
