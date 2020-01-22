Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. Showing in English in Palma and Festival Park. 03-09-2019 Youtube: FoxSearchlight

Today, January 22

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Trio Reinecke - Jordi Miralles (oboe), Maria Servera (French horn), Julia Martínez (piano). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.

CINEMA

Opera and Ballet Screenings. At 19.45 with the live opera “Aida” from the Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Mariano Buccino, Clémentine Margaine, Angela Meade , Yonghoon Lee and Kwangchul Youn. Stage Director Thomas Guthrie and music by Giuseppe Verdi. Duration 4 hours. For all ages. Tickets at the box office. Also showing at Ocimax Aficine in Mahon.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 19.40/22.05

Jojo Rabbit (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/ War.Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.20/19.40/22.00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.10/18.45

Dolittle (2020) PREMIERE ON FRIDAY AT OCIMAX IN PALMA

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.

Director Stephen Gaghan.

Duration 1 hours 41 minutes.

Rated A.

Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.15 (Not on Tues/Thur); 17.15; 12.15 (Sat); 10.00/12.15 (Sun)

Dolittle FESTIVAL A Adventure/Comedy/Family 12.10 (25/1 & 26/1)

Tomorrow, January 23

MUSIC

Palma. 18.30 / 19.15 / 20.00: Hot Creepers Feat Tinons; Fugir (dance), Romeu i Julieta 2.0 (comedy); Rembetiki Companyia - Yannis Papaioannou (Greek multi-instrumentalist). Son Pardo Hippodrome. Free. www.tresactivitatscultural.com.

Palma. 19.00: Capella Mallorquina choir - benefit concert. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alina Pogostkina (violin): Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Op. 64; Bach and Haydn. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CINEMA

National Theatre Live in English. At 20.00 and 22.00 with “Fleabag” at CineCiutat (C/Emperadriu Eugènia, 6) in Palma at S’Escorxador. Info 971 205 453. Tickets at the box office.