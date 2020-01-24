He's just not a people person. Watch the trailer for #DolittleMovie Premieres in English in Palma this evening. 13-10-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

Today, January 24

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 18.45: Festival of Uruguayan music and dance. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Alina Pogostkina (violin): Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Op. 64; Bach and Haydn. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 18.30 / 19.15 / 20.00: Hot Creepers Feat Tinons; Fugir (dance), Romeu i Julieta 2.0 (comedy); Rembetiki Companyia - Yannis Papaioannou (Greek multi-instrumentalist). Plaça Mare de Déu de Lluc, Es Vivero. Free. www.tresactivitatscultural.com.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - music and cinema; Bernard Herrmann, Jerry Goldsmith. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Ludmil Angelov (piano); Chopin. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Palma. 20.00: Vanity Rose - grunge; roundtable about grunge followed by concert. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Loopera - opera and electronica mix. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. Free. www.teatreprincipal.com.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CRUISE SHIPS IN PALMA'S PORT

Aidasol Tonnage: 71,304tn Registry: Italy Arrives: 06.00 Departs: 10.00

Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity: 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Tomorrow, January 25

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 16.00: Festival of Uruguayan music and dance. Plaça Alexandre Jaume. .21.00: Europa FM concerts - Isla Iglú, Bombai. DJs Wally Lopez, Uri Sabat, Stevan Chaves, Biel Castell. Plaça Espanya. Free.

Puerto Andratx, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Animal blessings. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires. Plaça Església. 22.00: Music from Gin Tonics. Five euros for the barbecue.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Algaida. 19.30: Barcelona 1757 - wind octet; Mozart. Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Pay as you wish.

Can Pastilla. 18.30 / 19.15 / 20.00: Hot Creepers Feat Tinons; Fugir (dance), Romeu i Julieta 2.0 (comedy); Rembetiki Companyia - Yannis Papaioannou (Greek multi-instrumentalist). Plaça Pius IX. Free. www.tresactivitatscultural.com.

Esporles. 20.00: Psiconautas, Ramon Roselló & The Ramonics. Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. Ten euros.

Llucmajor. 20.00: La Abeja Maya and others - Xua rocker fest. Plaça Rufino Carpena. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Ludmil Angelov (piano), Ina Kancheva (soprano); Cabaret and tango styles. Hotel Melià Palma Marina, Avda. Gabriel Roca (Paseo Marítimo) 29. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Palma. 20.00: Cor de Cambra de Conservatori de Felanitx, Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choirs. Benefit concert. Sant Francesc de Paula Church, C. General Riera 75. Donation: a bottle of olive oil.

Palma. 20.00: Sara Reus - Majorcan rock singer. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eighteen euros.

Santa Eugenia. 18.00: Gabriel Fiol - Cello Works (cello and loop pedal). Parish centre. Free.

Santanyi. 20.30: Tony Frontiera & Grup Revival. Santanyi Theatre, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Ten euros.

SPORTS

Trotting races. At the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Cala Millor. At 18.00 magic and theatre with “Gran Cassanyes” at Sa Màniga Auditorium (Calle de Son Galta, 4) in Cala Millor. Info 971 587 373. Free. For children over 6 years.

Palma. At 17.00 (for children 0 to 36 months) and 18.30 (for children 3 to 6 years) music and games with “Moixonies per créixer” at Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89) in Palma. Info 971 710 986/971 452 358.Tickets 8 euros for children and in advance and 10 euros at the box office. In Catalan.

Palma. At 18.00 “Frozen, the musical” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros in advance and 12 euros at the box office.

Palma. At 11.00 CineCiutat Kids with the screening of the animated film “Son of the Sea” (2014) directed by Tomm Moore. In English with no subtitles. Duration 90 minutes. Need to be accompanied by an adult.

OTHER EVENTS

Changing of the Guard of Honour in Palma. A historic recreation of the changing of the guard of the old Palma Volunteer Regiment, which was raised by the Marquess of Vivot in 1808 to fight in the Spanish War of Independence. Starting at 12.00 parade and formation of the Guard of Honour. At 12.30 changing of the Guard of Honour and at 13.00 departure parade of the Guard of Honour all taking place in front of the Almudaina Palace. (Last Saturday of the Month)

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

FILMS TO SEE IN ENGLISH

Dolittle (2020) See trailer above.

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.15 (Not on Tues/Thur); 17.15; 12.15 (Sat & Sun only); 10.00 (Sun only)

Dolittle FESTIVAL A Adventure/Comedy/Family 12.10 (25/1 & 26/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)



Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20/22.30

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama 11.55 (25/1 & 26/1); 21.10 (28/1)

Jojo Rabbit MAHON 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.20 (27/1)

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy 19.40/22.05/00.30 (Fri&Sat only)

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy 20.40 (28/1)

1917 (2019)



Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.40/22.00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy. Awards Nominated for 3 BAFTA’s and 3 Oscars.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.30

DARK WATERS (2019)

Plot summary A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Bill Camp and Mare Winningham. Director Todd Haynes. Duration 2 hours 6 minutes. Rated 7. Category Biography/Drama/History.

Dark Waters FESTIVAL 7 Biography/Drama/History 21.40 (28/1)