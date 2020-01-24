Entertainment
New film coming in English
Mark Ruffalo stars in #Darkwaters. From Participant (Spotlight), DARK WATERS tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals. Coming in English to Festival Park on Tuesday.
Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway star in “Dark Waters,” based on a 2016 New York Times article about the lawyer who took on the Dupont chemical company, after a farmer claims his cows are dying due to infected drinking water.
Bill Camp and Mare Winningham also star.
Dark Waters will be showing at Festival Park, Marratxi on Tuesday at 21.40.
