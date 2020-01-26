Showing in English in Palma and Festival Park. 03-09-2019 Youtube: SearchlightPictures

What's on today, January 26

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 11.00: Concert by Palma bands of music for Sant Sebastià. Palacio de Congresos. Free. At 12.00 cycling event that was postponed from Monday 20 due to the weather. Route is as follows: Plaza Cort/Santa Eulàlia to Son Moix Sports Centre. Be advised of road closures. 18.00: Human towers. Plaça Mercat. 19.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Enfocats, Trabucats, Es Cau de Boc Negre, Endimoniats, Kinfumfa, Realment Cremats. Beasts of fire - Drac (Dragon) i Guardians de Sant Jordi, Drac de na Coca, S’Oliba (Owl) de la Real. From the Riera bridge (Passeig Mallorca) along Avda. Jaume III to Plaça Joan Carles I.

MUSIC

Porto Cristo. 11.00: Swing Organ Quartet; fifth anniversary of Swing Sick People - music and dress of the Roaring Twenties. Caves of Ham. 25 euros with lunch and visit.

MARKETS

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

FILMS TO SEE IN ENGLISH

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.15 (Not on Tues/Thur); 17.15; 12.15 (Sat & Sun only); 10.00 (Sun only)

Dolittle FESTIVAL A Adventure/Comedy/Family 12.10 (26/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20/22.30

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama 11.55 (26/1); 21.10 (28/1)

Jojo Rabbit MAHON 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.20 (27/1)

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy 19.40/22.05/00.30 (Fri&Sat only)

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy 20.40 (28/1)

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes). Nominated for 9 BAFTA’s and 10 Oscars including Best Picutre and director.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 19.40/22.00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy. Awards Nominated for 3 BAFTA’s and 3 Oscars.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 17.30

DARK WATERS (2019)

Plot summary A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Bill Camp and Mare Winningham. Director Todd Haynes. Duration 2 hours 6 minutes. Rated 7. Category Biography/Drama/History.

Dark Waters FESTIVAL 7 Biography/Drama/History 21.40 (28/1)